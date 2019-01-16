On this episode of the Soft Verbal Podcast, presented by DeadSoxy, Russell Johnson and Neal McCready discuss the latest on Ole Miss basketball and football recruiting. Who leads for five-star Jaemyn Brakefield? How has Ole Miss' success on the court changed the trajectory of the Rebels' recruiting? What's the latest with Byron Young and John Rhys Plumlee? Who might visit Oxford this weekend? Enter promo code RebelGrove at checkout for 25 percent of all items, including sales items, at DeadSoxy.com.