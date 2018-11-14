On this episode of the Soft Verbal Podcast, presented by Dead Soxy, Neal McCready and Russell Johnson discuss the latest goings-on in Ole Miss football and basketball recruiting. What will the early signing period look like for the Rebels? What's happening at running back and linebacker? Might Ole Miss sign three quarterbacks? Those answers and more on this edition of the Soft Verbal Podcast. Enter promo code RebelGrove at checkout and get 25 percent off your Dead Soxy order.