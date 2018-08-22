On this episode of The Soft Verbal Podcast, presented by Billie’s Pecans, rivals.com's Rob Cassidy joins the show to discuss the latest in the college football recruiting world, including Dan Mullen's slow start in Florida, and the latest on the recruitment Cortex Andrews. Wrapping up, he discusses his over-under predictions for the coming season and makes some predictions. In addition, Russell Johnson and Neal McCready talk about several subjects involving Ole Miss football recruiting, including the injury bug hitting Ole Miss and the recruitment of five-star DT Ishmael Sopsher.