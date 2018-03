On this episode of The Soft Verbal Podcast presented by Billie's Pecans, Russell Johnson and Neal McCready talk with Rivals.com college basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans about new Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis' recruiting prowess, the impact Penny Hardaway might have at Memphis and what impact the ongoing FBI investigation could have on the sport moving forward. In addition, Russell and Neal take questions from RebelGrove.com subscribers about basketball and football recruiting.