April 15th has come and gone. The first big weekend of official visits of the 2019 cycle has passed, and the rush of commitments is well-underway.

Ole Miss goes into the evaluation period with 15 commitments, and with that, has 10 or so spots remaining in the class, with some decommitments from the current commit list nearly a certainty between now and National Signing Day.

On the offensive line, Ole Miss has needs they hope they were able to fill, at least temporarily, with the class fo 2018 signees. But as Greg Little is among a group of those likely leaving after this season, OL coach Jack Bicknell could look to sign as many as five offensive linemen in the class of 2019.

Determining a permanent position for class of 2018 signee Jalen Cunningham is critical in determining the needs for the 2019 class. Cunningham signed as an OL/DL, and after finding a permanent place for him, the staff can move forward.

Currently, if they were to take five total in the class, this is what it would look like:

OT- 1-2

OG- 2-3

c-1