April 15th has come and gone. The first big weekend of official visits of the 2019 cycle has passed, and the rush of commitments is well-underway.

Ole Miss goes into the evaluation period with 15 commitments, and with that, has 10 or so spots remaining in the class, with some decommitments from the current commit list nearly a certainty between now and National Signing Day.

At the running back position, Ole Miss has a pretty glaring need going into both the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and filling that hole in the class currently is Jerrion Ealy a four-star RB from Jackson Prep, Miss. who committed to Ole Miss in December.

Ealy won't be the only signee at the position. Ole Miss currently appears to be set to take either 2-3 in the class, depending on how the numbers match up elsewhere.