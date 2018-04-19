April 15th has come and gone. The first big weekend of official visits of the 2019 cycle has passed, and the rush of commitments is well-underway.

Ole Miss goes into the evaluation period with 15 commitments, and with that, has 10 or so spots remaining in the class, with some decommitments from the current commit list nearly a certainty between now and National Signing Day.

At the TE position, Ole Miss has several options for this coming season, and that was on full display this spring. Dawson Knox will return this spring, and Octavious Cooley took steps in the right direction as well. Still, depth is an issue at the position, which was further evidenced by the departure of Jacob Mathis on Wednesday.

Now that it's official, the move to tight end for Alex Faniel makes even more sense. Ole Miss could take two tight ends in this class, depending on how the rest of the board plays out.