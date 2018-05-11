Spring football continues to wind down in the state of Mississippi, and with that comes some jamborees, and the one in Starkville this weekend is loaded with talent. While the first game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled (not sure why) the game on Friday night is the clear headliner, the games taking place on Saturday aren't anything to scoff at, either. Let's take a look at who RebelGrove.com recruiting analyst Russell Johnson will be keeping an eye on, shall we?

Starkville High School Football team will be hosting a Spring Football Jamboree



📅Friday May 11th & 12



📍Starkville High School



⏰(See schedule below)



💰Admission $7.



Please come out and support!!!

OLE MISS TARGETS TO WATCH

THE LATEST: Boddie's recruitment is still in the beginning stages, and his transfer to Whitehaven from Lausanne is going to really help him. Boddie is one of the more explosive players I have seen so far this spring, and seeing him match up against the star

THE LATEST: Cistrunk stepped up on the Louisville defense last season once Moore (below) went down with an injury, and that aided in his recruitment blowing up. Cistrunk will play all over the field for Louisville again this season, even lining up at cornerback on at least a semi-regular basis. Could Mississippi State offer while he is on their campus?

THE LATEST: Watching Clark continue to emerge on the radar of Power 5 schools has been awesome to see. Recent offers from Texas State, Florida Atlantic, and Georgia State have all become a factor in recent weeks. Power five offers aren't too far off. Dreke has popped up on the radar for Ole Miss in recent weeks, and will most definitely be a camp guy this summer.



THE LATEST: Clemons added his first SEC offer earlier this week, and it surely won't be his last. Schools like Ole Miss, Auburn, LSU, and Mississippi State have all been on the fence, and once they see him in a camp/game setting, one would think they would join the Vols. Florida Atlantic and UAB are just two of the several other programs who have offered. Clemons is your prototypical SEC defensive line prospect, and his first step is arguably the first thing coaches will notice when they put on the tape. He'll have 25+ offers when all is said and done.

THE LATEST: Eason is one of the nation's best linebacker prospects in the class of 2020, and the first half of the package deal that he and French have formed. Eason has offers from all over the country already, with several more to follow. Ole Miss is one of those. After he concludes spring ball, he is expected at the Rivals Three Stripe Camp in Nashville on Sunday.

THE LATEST: French added an Ole Miss offer last night, and that's one I had been clamoring for for quite some time. The offer from the Rebels is only the beginning of his recruitment, as Florida State, Nebraska, Alabama, and several others are close to pulling the trigger. French and Eason are going to be a package deal, and Ole Miss has now offered both parts of the package.

THE LATEST: Hamilton is being heavily recruited by Ohio State, among other schools, and just might have the best hands on his entire team. He's got other offers from Virginia Tech among others, and has interest from several SEC schools. How he runs during the camp circuit will likely determine which SEC schools end up pulling the trigger, but I wouldn't be surprised if the ACC / Big 10 begins to take notice between now and the time his Sr. season gets underway.

THE LATEST: The more college coaches get the chance to see McBride, the more offers he will have. McBride is listed as a guard, but some think he's quick enough to play tackle. Power 5 programs such as Louisville and Virginia Tech have pulled the trigger.

THE LATEST: While it may be important to see the majority of these targets on the field this weekend, no one will be judged more on their spring performance more than Charles Moore, who continues to recover from his knee injury that cost him his entire junior season. How close to 100 percent is he? Is he still struggling getting off the ball? Ole Miss is among a handful of other schools that are in the picture for the Mississippi State commit.

THE LATEST: Mullins is committed to Memphis on the offensive side of the ball, and that was really the topic of his recruitment as it developed. Schools such as Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida State, and a few others wanted him to play defense, but he never did fully commit to that side of the ball. Here's to hoping he plays both sides of the ball tonight.

