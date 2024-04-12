OXFORD | Thirteen months, two days ago, Khal Stephen started at Swayze Field and didn’t last long enough to get an out in the third inning.

Eight hits, eight runs, three walks, a hit by pitch. He faced three times as many batters as he got out. Stephen was at Purdue, and the Rebels blasted the Boilermakers 15-7 during a three game sweep.

Stephen is now at Mississippi State, and his stats are far better across the board. His return trip to Oxford wasn’t just better. It was domination.

The right-hander gave up just three hits in eight innings, suffocating Ole Miss during an 8-0 Bulldog blowout that puts Mississippi State (22-12, 7-6) a win away from eight straight series wins over the Rebels.

“He’s good,” Mike Bianco said. “We just got dominated by the fastball. I’m not sure we’ve ever been dominated like that, including Paul Skenes and David Price, when you’re talking fastball alone. Credit him. It was a tough night.”

Ole Miss (18-16, 3-10) has lost eight straight overall and eight straight in league play. The overall streak is the most in the Mike Bianco era. The 1997 team lost 10 in a row.

Game two is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

Stephen threw 72 strikes out of 94 pitches, and Tyson Hardin pitched the ninth inning.

State took a 1-0 lead on an RBI groundout in the fifth inning. An Andrew Fisher throwing error put the runner at second to start the threat.

An inning later, the Bulldogs put up seven runs on six hits and two walks. Three singles around a home run put the first four on base with two runs, and Riley Maddox was charged with two more after he left.

“Sometimes with where we are, you spend so much emotion early, and their guy is so good on the mound,” Bianco said. “We have to show more composure there and not blow up. Show more toughness.”

Maddox was sharp through five innings, and the contact wasn’t notable beyond the home run. Austin Simmons was charged with two runs in the inning.