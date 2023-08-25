OXFORD | Stephon Wynn was like most heralded recruits. He expected the straight and narrow and to progress efficiently through college football and to the NFL.

But instead of the preferred route back then, Wynn is in his sixth and final season of college football. He spent four seasons at Alabama and one at Nebraska before this final opportunity in Oxford.

It’s been about faith and perseverance and attacking new chances. He’s spending some time with the ones during Ole Miss preseason practice and is in line for a large role with the Rebels.

“Everybody coming out of high school says Alabama and then three seasons and out to the league, but in reality you can’t control some of the factors that go into it,” Wynn said. “Control what I can control Don’t get down on myself because it’s my sixth year.

"I make the best of the opportunity (God) gives me. At first it was difficult because it’s not how college would be. Relying on God makes it easier.”

The only thing in line to be true from his thoughts out of high school is he will finish his college career with Pete Golding. The Ole Miss defensive coordinator was a position coach Wynn’s first season in Tuscaloosa and then his coordinator the following seasons before Wynn went to Nebraska.

That familiarity has been a benefit so far through practice and getting acclimated to the Ole Miss program.

“We have a relationship going back to when I was just a kid,” Wynn said of Golding. “He contacted me when I got in the portal, and it seemed like the perfect opportunity… It’s made my transition easier because there are a lot of things I’m used to.”

Wynn’s most action came as a Cornhusker last season, as he played 304 snaps over 12 games. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder played more than 10 snaps in 11 games and went over 40 against Oklahoma and Georgia Southern. He had a career-high 22 tackles and only had two missed tackles on the year. Nine of the tackles were against Georgia Southern.

Wynn signed with Alabama as the 108-ranked player nationally in the 2018 class. He played 163 total snaps in those four seasons — totaling 68 season snaps in 2021 and 2019. He had double-digit snaps in two SEC games while at Alabama — 10 snaps versus Arkansas and 14 against South Carolina.

After taking a step for Nebraska, Wynn is hopeful his path and wait will pay off with Ole Miss.

“It’s been a blessing, and I’d definitely call it a journey,” Wynn said. “It’s now how I planned it to go, but I don’t have regrets and it’s been a blessing to meet a lot of people. Enjoyed the ride and grateful to have another opportunity to play the game here.”