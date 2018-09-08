OXFORD -- Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu had perhaps his best game in a Rebel uniform Saturday, completing 23 of 33 passes for 448 yards and five touchdowns in a 76-41 win over Southern Illinois.

Ta'amu threw touchdown passes to A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and Braylon Sanders in the win, earning Strategic Partners & Media Player of the Game honors.

Ta'amu discussed Saturday's game and looked ahead to next week's showdown against No. 1 Alabama, quarterbacked by old friend and fellow Hawaiian, Tua Tagovailoa.