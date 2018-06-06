Ole Miss ended its season with a 3-2 loss to Tennessee Tech in the Oxford Regional final, and double digit Rebels are headed to various summer leagues around the country. Here's a list of the players in those leagues.

Grae Kessinger isn't joining Bourne for a couple weeks, as his hamstring injury heals, and Tyler Keenan's wrist injury could delay or stop his summer play, as well.

The Rebels, winners of the SEC West and the SEC Tournament, finished the season 48-17.