Summer Assignments: Seven Rebels headed to Cape League

Ole Miss Athletics
Chase Parham
Ole Miss ended its season with a 3-2 loss to Tennessee Tech in the Oxford Regional final, and double digit Rebels are headed to various summer leagues around the country. Here's a list of the players in those leagues.

Grae Kessinger isn't joining Bourne for a couple weeks, as his hamstring injury heals, and Tyler Keenan's wrist injury could delay or stop his summer play, as well.

The Rebels, winners of the SEC West and the SEC Tournament, finished the season 48-17.

SUMMER ASSIGNMENTS
Name Position  League Team

Grae Kessinger

Shortstop

Cape

Bourne

Cooper Johnson

Catcher

Cape

Bourne

Greer Holston

RHP

Cape

Bourne

Thomas Dillard

Outfielder

Cape

Cotuit

Houston Roth

RHP

Cape

Hyannis

Jordan Fowler

LHP

Cape

Hyannis

Will Ethridge

RHP

Cape

Falmouth

Anthony Servideo

Shortstop

Cal Ripken

Baltimore

Carl Gindl

Outfielder

Cal Ripken

Baltimore

Tim Elko

CIF

Cal Ripken

Baltimore

Michael Spears

Outfielder

California

Conejo

Tyler Keenan

Third Base

California

Conejo

Cole Zabowski

First Base

Northwoods

Fon du Lac

Jacob Adams

INF

Northwoods

Fon du Lac

Max Cioffi

RHP

Perfect Game

Albany
