Ole Miss found itself down nine points with 7:09 left on the clock and the ball 84 yards from the end zone Saturday night in Little Rock.

Benito Jones had just keyed a defensive stop and given the Rebels hope, and the Rebels took over needing two scores in the final half a quarter to snap Ole Miss' four-game losing streak in the rivalry. A bit later a 97-yard drive featuring a 48-yard catch and run from Dawson Knox was the clincher in the 37-33 victory, but this series set up that one.

Instead of the big play, offensive coordinator Phil Longo dialed up arguably his best drive of the season. The Rebels used high-percentage plays from their best athletes to drive the field in a quick but efficient 2 minutes, 54 seconds. Arkansas never sold out with the blitz, and Ole Miss picked it apart over the course of 10 plays, nine of which picked up yards.

Here's a synopsis of it.

Jordan Ta'amu pass complete to DaMarkus Lodge for 8 yards to the OM24 (Ryan Pulley).

Cornerback Ryan Pulley turned and started running down field on the snap, giving DaMarkus Lodge plenty of room to pull up and make the catch near the sideline. With man coverage and Pulley worried about the throw down the field, it was a high percentage beginning to the drive. Jordan Ta'amu was on time with the throw, and it kept Ole Miss on schedule. From the opposite hash, it takes a certain arm strength for that throw not to float.

S. Phillips rush for 4 yards to the OM28, 1ST DOWN OM (Dorian Gerald).

This was all about Scottie Phillips as Ole Miss picked up the initial first down. He started toward the left side of the offensive line, but a Knox missed block caused a defender coming into the backfield, so Phillips made a cut, took it to the right and ran through a few arms for the first down before getting driven back.

Jordan Ta'amu pass complete to DaMarkus Lodge for 8 yards to the OM36, out-of-bounds (Ryan Pulley).

Very similar to the first play of the drive, Ta'amu recognizes plenty of space between Lodge and Pulley, and there's no help in the short and intermediate areas on that side of the field. Lodge goes hard off the line of scrimmage and then sets the hitch route down and catches an on-time pass. Pulley recovered well, but it was eight yards. Ole Miss' desire to normally go deep causes corners to always be ready to start sprinting with the receivers. It opens up plenty on these routes.

Jordan Ta'amu pass complete to A.J. Brown for 4 yards to the OM40, 1ST DOWN OM (De'Jon Harris).

With A.J. Brown in the near slot, the closest defender was lined up eight yards away from him. Ta'amu took the snap and immediately got the best player on the field the ball, letting Brown sidestep an Arkansas defensive back and get up field. A missed block on the outside kept this one from going for much more, but it was enough. These are the plays Ole Miss has been so successful with in recent years, especially with Brown and Laquon Treadwell. Ta'amu put enough on it to keep an Arkansas defender streaking up field from batting it down.

S. Phillips rush for 13 yards to the AR47, 1ST DOWN OM (Kamren Curl).

Against a six-man box, the right side of the offensive line did a good job building a wall, and then the play was sprung open by an excellent seal block from Knox as he came across to the left side. Greg Little got to the second level and was engaged with is man 15 yards down the field. It was an excellent read from Ta'amu to hand it off and run versus numbers.

Jordan Ta'amu pass complete to Braylon Sanders for 7 yards to the AR40 (J. McClellion).

This play-fake from Ta'amu did just enough to move the linebackers to the left, including a safety that was shading Braylon Sanders' side of the field. He moved slightly back to the middle and it opened up a one-on-one situation with no underneath help. Sanders used the cushion to easily make the catch. Ole Miss goes the entire drive without getting behind schedule on first down.

Jordan Ta'amu pass incomplete to Braylon Sanders.

On second and short, Ole Miss wanted to go to the left side, looking at Lodge on the outside and then to Brown, but neither could shake the defenders. Instead of forcing the underneath throw to Brown, Ta'amu shifted his feet and worked back toward Sanders on the right for his third progression. However, the pass was off target, as Sanders had created a bit of separation. A bit of pocket breakdown caused Ta'amu to throw with an Arkansas lineman flashing in front of his face.

Jordan Ta'amu pass complete to Isaiah Woullard for 11 yards to the AR29, 1ST DOWN OM (De'Jon Harris).

On a must-have third and three, Ta'amu put Isaiah Woullard in motion from right to left and he was sprinting at the snap. A well-timed swing pass to Woullard (which hasn't been seen much as an option this season) was on target, and Lodge, Brown and Knox did an excellent job of locking up their defenders and blocking down the field, creating an easy lane for the 11-yard gain. Arkansas only had two defenders for the three receivers, and Ole Miss used the space well to spring Woullard. The Rebels trusted the young back to catch a pass on the most critical play of the game to that point.

Jordan Ta'amu rush for 27 yards to the AR2, 1ST DOWN OM, out-of-bounds (Kamren Curl).

The quarterback draw had sliced up Arkansas all night, with Ta'amu putting up 140 yards on the ground, and Longo had the perfect time to dial it up again. Facing a six-man box and the defensive backs playing close to the line of scrimmage, Ta'amu sold it well and waited for a lane on the left side to open up. The receivers pulled Arkansas defensive backs down the field, and Woullard stepped up to join the offensive line in putting blocks together, effectively taking a linebacker out of the play. Once Ta'amu was free he ran around Kamren Kurl and set up a first goal from the two-yard line.

Isaiah Woullard rush for 2 yards to the AR0, TOUCHDOWN, clock 04:15.

This was all Woullard. Arkansas successfully penetrated into the backfield and piled up the middle of the field. Two different Razorbacks had hands on Woullard around the three-yard line, but instead of securing him, Woullard slipped underneath right tackle Alex Givens and got around the collection of bodies. It's impossible to not feel good for him in that moment, as the second effort gave the Rebels a necessary score.