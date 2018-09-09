MORE: Observations from win over SIU | Defensive issues not about talent Saturday OXFORD | Ole Miss moves into Alabama week following a 76-41 win over Southern Illinois that featured 11 Rebel touchdowns and a few historic offensive numbers by an FCS school against an SEC program. The same positives from week one were emphasized in this one, and some of the same questions remain with the No. 1 Crimson Tide headed to Oxford for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Saturday. Alabama beat Arkansas State, 57-7, in its latest game -- after leading 40-0 at halftime. We look back and ahead with this edition of Sunday Countdown.

USA TODAY

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - Jordan Ta'amu lethal with the long throw through two weeks

Jordan Ta'amu was sort of joking but also serious on Saturday night when asked about Southern Illinois' coverage methods against his bevy of talented receivers. "With our offense one-on-one means they are open," Ta'amu said. "Just having those guys out there I know they are going to catch it. It's easy money." Ta'amu had a career high in yards (448) and touchdowns (5) during the win over the Salukis, and a closer look shows his accuracy with the deep ball and his offensive line's blitz pick ups allowed for the major success down the field. Ole Miss exploited the Southern Illinois secondary, as Ta'amu connected on 7-of-12 passes that traveled more than 20 yards down the field. Those seven went for a combined 306 yards and four touchdowns. In the 10-to-20 yard range, Ta'amu was 6-for-8 for 83 yards and another score. Last week against Texas Tech, Ta'amu was 4-for-6 for 164 yards and two touchdowns on throws 20 or more yards down the field. The one-one-coverages and the longer throws mean Ole Miss has to protect Ta'amu at the line of scrimmage. Southern Illinois blitzed on 16 of Ta'amu's dropbacks, and the senior converted those opportunities into 11-for-15 passing for 248 yards and two scores. His when-blitzed quarterback rating was 154.9 (158.3 is perfect). Though SIU blitzed on 44 percent of Ta'amu's dropbacks, he was under pressure only five times in 36 total dropbacks. Last week against Tech Ole Miss ranked inside the top 20 nationally in protecting the quarterback. Alabama substantially elevates both the difficulty down the field and with blitz protection, but Ta'amu continues to show his comfort with deep throws and his ability to pick the right situations for his receivers to make plays. Below is Ta'amu's passing chart against Southern Illinois.



Ta'amu's passing chart against Southern Illinois.

2 - Scottie Phillips goes into triple digits for second straight game

Scottie Phillips set the Ole Miss rushing debut record with 204 yards against Texas Tech, good for the 10th best total in school history. He followed that Saturday with his second 100-yard effort in as many weeks, running for 107 yards on 15 carries. Forty three of those came after contact, and he had a long run of 31 yards including three total that went for more than 10 yards apiece. Phillips was the central figure in the Rebels' initial touchdown drive to tie the game at seven on their second possession, as he scored the first of two touchdowns on the day. Seven of the junior's 15 touches went for first downs. This may speak to an FCS opponent's team speed compared to Texas Tech of the Big 12, but a week after only four of Phillips' runs were outside, seven of his carries were around right end and two more were around left end against Southern Illinois. Isaiah Woullard had seven carries and scored his first career touchdown, and Tylan Knight and Armani Linton had four and three rushes, respectively. Knight showed the best of the three, picking up 26 yards on the four opportunities with 18 yards coming after contact. Ole Miss should get Eric Swinney back in a week or two after his bout with mononucleosis. At minimum, that gives Phillips some experienced help in the backfield.

3 - Jacquez Jones makes most of first career start

It's no secret Ole Miss is searching for answers at linebacker, and for at least one day, freshman Jacquez Jones made the most of his opportunity. The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Tuscaloosa, Alabama native graded out five points higher than any other Ole Miss defensive player, per Pro Football Focus. His 91.8 overall rating for the game was bolstered by a 96.8 pass rush rating and 79.8 tackle rating. Jones played 31 snaps and only rushed the passer three times, however a sack and two hits resulted from those trio of rushes. He had three total tackles, a forced fumble and a stop for a loss. It's the second straight week a newcomer has led the defense in PFF grading. Keidron Smith led the Rebels last week in rating and was fourth this week -- including an above average 82.4 in coverage that only trailed Vernon Dasher's 89 in coverage. However, that was mostly based off Smith's interception. The other two times he was thrown at were catches that totaled two first downs and 17 total yards.

Willie Hibbler USA TODAY

TWO QUESTIONS

1 - Will Ole Miss successfully use the tight end more in the passing game?

Ole Miss has good athletes at the tight end position with Dawson Knox and Octavius Cooley, and there seemed to be an emphasis during camp in utilizing that position in the passing game. After all, Knox had 321 yards last year in his first season as the starter, averaging 2.4 receptions per game. But through two games, the tight end has been targeted eight times with only one catch -- a Knox six-yard grab against Texas Tech. Knox has been targeted six times on the season with the one catch and one drop. Cooley has a target in each game but no catches. Through two games this season against Louisville and Arkansas State, Alabama has given up nine catches in 12 targets to tight ends. Those nine grabs have totaled 69 yards.

2 - How will Ole Miss divide linebacker reps against Alabama?

The defensive struggles Saturday are well documented, as Ole Miss gave up a conference record number of yards (386) to an FCS opponent in the first half, and coach Matt Luke said much of the difficulty was about execution more than scheme. Specifically, Ole Miss repeatedly bit and didn't stay disciplined on play fakes and misdirections. A good bit of that trouble originated from the linebacker level, though the Rebels haven't pressured the quarterback to an adequate amount yet either. Jones' contributions against Southern Illinois are shown above, and he may get more than 31 snaps moving forward. There weren't many other good signs at the position among the players who were in the game for more than five snaps. Mohamed Sanogo played 72 snaps, Willie Hibbler played 50 snaps and Detric Bing-Dukes played 24 snaps. Per Football Focus, none of the three graded out in the top 25 of Ole Miss defensive players, with Hibbler and Bing-Dukes picking up tackling grades of 40 and 38, respectively. Sanogo was 70 in that category after a team-high 10 tackles but struggled in coverage. As a defender he was targeted five times, and all five were caught for a total of 64 yards. Ole Miss missed 14 tackles as a team Saturday.

"How in the world did he reel that in?!" #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/t61B8Xd967 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 9, 2018

ONE MOMENT: Alex Weber makes excellent catch in second half