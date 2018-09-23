Sunday Countdown: Rebels see improvement in advance of trip to LSU
OXFORD | Ole Miss shook off a sluggish first half to coast past MAC member Kent State, 38-17, on Saturday, moving to 3-1 on the season and advancing to an ESPN date at 8:15 p.m. against top-10 and undefeated LSU.
The Tigers received a four-quarter scare from in-state foe Louisiana Tech but ran away from the Bulldogs late in Death Valley. LSU has shot up the polls thanks to wins against Miami and Auburn.
We'll take a look back at Kent State and ahead to LSU in this edition of Sunday Countdown.
OLE MISS PICKS PROTECTION BACK UP AFTER POOR WEEK
There needs to be the necessary disclaimer that playing Kent State comes with the obvious degree of difficulty cushion that wasn't provided last week against Alabama. However, communication and execution are required even against the run-of-the-mill FBS opponent.
Ole Miss did an excellent job giving Jordan Ta'amu a clean pocket the first two weeks of the season and picked that back up after the one-week struggle versus the Crimson Tide.
Ta'amu was pressured on only seven of 42 dropbacks, allowing him to throw for 442 yards and put 80 percent of his passes on target. He was sacked twice, but Pro Football Focus classified both as coverage or quarterback sacks rather than pocket breakdowns.
He was hurried only twice during the game, and all seven offensive linemen who saw action graded out at 74.9 or better in pass protection, per PFF. Greg Little and Ben Brown led the way at 87.4 and 86.4,, respectively.
There was also only one penalty on an offensive lineman Saturday, as wide receivers picked up the majority of the fouls.
JOE BURROW IN DON'T-SCREW-IT-UP MODE
LSU has shot up the polls because of a run game and a defense while quarterback Joe Burrow has kept the sedan firmly in the middle of the road. Ten and two. No mistakes. One huge pass against Auburn that earned him SEC player of the Week honors despite pretty dismal overall numbers.
Burrow is completing only 49.1 percent of his passes for only 6.9 yards per attempt. By comparison, Ta'amu is at early 11 yards per attempt. Burrow has just three touchdowns, but more important to LSU, he hasn't thrown an interception. He's also hit on 8-of-19 deep balls, hitting just enough of the shots to keep the defense honest down the field.
The key for Ole Miss from a pass defense standpoint will be protecting the middle of the field. Burrow is averaging eight down conversions per game and most of that comes from high-percentage throws in the between the hashes, as the Tigers test the assignments and the athleticism of the middle of opponent defenses.
As you can see from the chart below, Burrow is mostly accurate with passes of fewer than 10 yards in the air, his preferred area to target. LSU wide receivers have also dropped five passes in this area. He struggles to connect on the sidelines with intermediate throws, and LSU tries to let the athletic wide receivers work with the ball.
Burrow only completes 57 percent of his passes with a clean pocket, and if the Rebels can supply any duress, the transfer has only completed nine passes out of 41 dropbacks when pressured.
DEFENSIVE LINE FINDS SOME FORM VERSUS FLASHES
Disruption had been at a minimum through three games for the Ole Miss defensive line, but some new faces and early confidence keyed a successful day against Kent State.
The Flashes gave up seven sacks against Penn State last week, and the Rebels matched that, including six in the first half that threw quarterback Woody Barrett for a combined lost yardage of 43 yards.
The majority of the pressure came from a very active front four, keyed by season-high snap totals for Charles Wiley and Markel Winters. The two speedier defensive line options each played 42 snaps, and combined for 5.5 sacks -- with Winters getting three to edge Wiley by a half sack.
Wiley had only played 38 total snaps the first three weeks and hadn't factored in much prior to Saturday. But his energy was high throughout the day, and he used his quickness to overwhelm the middle of the Kent State offensive line.
Winters didn't play against Texas Tech but has increased his snap count from 10 to 33 to 42 the past three games. He missed two tackles on Saturday in run defense and allowed Barrett to slip through him on a couple other pressures, but the overall day was a good one, as he put up another good week. He had a sack against Alabama, as well.
The top three defensive grades for Ole Miss, per PFF, were all defensive linemen Saturday. Qaadir Sheppard, who had a sack and hit the quarterback four times, graded out 85.3 overall and 80.8 for a team-high pass rush score. Wiley graded 83.2 overall and had no worse than a 73.8 segment score in pass rushing, tackling and run defense.
Josiah Coatney and Benito Jones both were banged up, giving others the chance for the increased snap counts listed above, but Coatney graded at 80.0 on only 13 snaps. Jones played 15 snaps.