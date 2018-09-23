MORE: Luke should emulate Orgeron | Kent State Instant Analysis OXFORD | Ole Miss shook off a sluggish first half to coast past MAC member Kent State, 38-17, on Saturday, moving to 3-1 on the season and advancing to an ESPN date at 8:15 p.m. against top-10 and undefeated LSU. The Tigers received a four-quarter scare from in-state foe Louisiana Tech but ran away from the Bulldogs late in Death Valley. LSU has shot up the polls thanks to wins against Miami and Auburn. We'll take a look back at Kent State and ahead to LSU in this edition of Sunday Countdown.

AP

OLE MISS PICKS PROTECTION BACK UP AFTER POOR WEEK

There needs to be the necessary disclaimer that playing Kent State comes with the obvious degree of difficulty cushion that wasn't provided last week against Alabama. However, communication and execution are required even against the run-of-the-mill FBS opponent.

Ole Miss did an excellent job giving Jordan Ta'amu a clean pocket the first two weeks of the season and picked that back up after the one-week struggle versus the Crimson Tide. Ta'amu was pressured on only seven of 42 dropbacks, allowing him to throw for 442 yards and put 80 percent of his passes on target. He was sacked twice, but Pro Football Focus classified both as coverage or quarterback sacks rather than pocket breakdowns. He was hurried only twice during the game, and all seven offensive linemen who saw action graded out at 74.9 or better in pass protection, per PFF. Greg Little and Ben Brown led the way at 87.4 and 86.4,, respectively. There was also only one penalty on an offensive lineman Saturday, as wide receivers picked up the majority of the fouls.

JOE BURROW IN DON'T-SCREW-IT-UP MODE

LSU has shot up the polls because of a run game and a defense while quarterback Joe Burrow has kept the sedan firmly in the middle of the road. Ten and two. No mistakes. One huge pass against Auburn that earned him SEC player of the Week honors despite pretty dismal overall numbers.

Burrow is completing only 49.1 percent of his passes for only 6.9 yards per attempt. By comparison, Ta'amu is at early 11 yards per attempt. Burrow has just three touchdowns, but more important to LSU, he hasn't thrown an interception. He's also hit on 8-of-19 deep balls, hitting just enough of the shots to keep the defense honest down the field. The key for Ole Miss from a pass defense standpoint will be protecting the middle of the field. Burrow is averaging eight down conversions per game and most of that comes from high-percentage throws in the between the hashes, as the Tigers test the assignments and the athleticism of the middle of opponent defenses.

As you can see from the chart below, Burrow is mostly accurate with passes of fewer than 10 yards in the air, his preferred area to target. LSU wide receivers have also dropped five passes in this area. He struggles to connect on the sidelines with intermediate throws, and LSU tries to let the athletic wide receivers work with the ball. Burrow only completes 57 percent of his passes with a clean pocket, and if the Rebels can supply any duress, the transfer has only completed nine passes out of 41 dropbacks when pressured.

Joe Burrow passing chart

DEFENSIVE LINE FINDS SOME FORM VERSUS FLASHES