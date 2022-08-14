Support RebelGrove, and book via our new travel platform

RebelGrove.com is excited to announce a new partnership with FanPlans.com, a travel planning platform binging Ole Miss fans together at Rebels’ sporting events and more!

FanPlans is a unique hotel booking platform. It gives you access to special rates, but also allows you to still earn your hotel loyalty points! Plus, your room confirmation comes directly from the hotel! You can choose from all the major hotel brands and sort by your preferred hotel amenities. FanPlans can even designate a specific hotel for RebelGrove.com users to consider gathering at.

If you book via our RebelGrove FanPlans page, you contribute to our the RebelGrove.com business!

But that is not all.

There is more to FanPlans, including tickets, bus transportation, and much more in the works!

FanPlans wants to be your one stop shop to plan your game experience, and RebelGrove is excited to be the partner organization to do this with the Ole Miss Rebels fan base.