That doesn't factor in the remaining targets who are aiming to sign early, including a handful at two of the most important positions going forward; RB and the DL.

Ole Miss will sign north of 20 recruits in those three days, including the majority of the recruits currently committed.

If you were to take a look at the calendar today, you'd notice that December 19th is now less than five weeks away.

As the date (Dec. 19th) Ole Miss currently has two commitments on the defensive line:

DT Patrick Lucas of Wetumpka (Ala.)

DE Sam Williams of Northeast C.C.

The need is clear. I polled the members of RebelGrove.com (you can see the results HERE) to see what Ole Mss fans thought was the biggest need for their team in the 2019 class. In every non-sarcastic response, defensive line made the top five in one way or another.

In the state of Mississippi, there has been growing momentum with Meridian's Jamond Gordon. Gordon was previously committed to Ole Miss, and is currently committed to Auburn. He will officially visit at the end of the month, and is currently expected to sign early.

Another Auburn commit in the state of Mississippi, Jaren Handy of Hattiesburg, remains heavily on the mind of DL coach Freddie Roach, who saw him play in person last month. Handy has also made two commitments thus far, but his early commitment was LSU. Unlike Gordon, Handy is expected to wait until February to sign, so the drama in his recruitment is just getting started.

West Jones DL Byron Young is rated by Rivals as the top defensive lineman in the state, and one of the nation's best as well. Young has been committed to Alabama for quite some time, and with him being a December signee, Ole Miss has turned the heat up in recent weeks. Expect that heat to only go up from here, especially as Alabama continues to recruit at Young's position.

Speaking of DL committed elsewhere, LeDarrius Cox of McGill-Toolen in the Mobile (Ala.) area is another target at the position that they are looking to flip (see the trend here?) between now and signing day. He joins Handy on the February signees list, though, so there's still quite a bit of time here. At one point, Auburn was the expected flip for Cox, but he decided to pull out before anything became official.

At one time, UGA commits Zion Logue and Bill Norton appeared destined to be dropped by Kirby Smart and Co. prior to signing day, but Smart made the move to drop a couple of in-state kids instead.

Risky move, but Logue's had an impressive Sr. season, and Norton's upside has been illustrated a bit as well, so those two things proved to be more important than keeping the in-state commitments.

Provine DE/LB/DPR De'Monte Russell has been committed to Mississippi State all season. He has been to Starkville several times this season. Russell has a ton of Ole Miss ties around him on a daily basis, and Matt Luke and Co. plan to use that to their advantage as signing day approaches. He's planned an official visit for December, and could get the full-court press, depending on which weekend he takes the trip.

Other targets remaining include:

Hiram (Ga.) Kristian Varner

Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) Khris Bogle

Cedar Grove (Ga.) Rashad Chaney

East (Uta.) Siaki Ika

Amite (La.) Ishmael Sopsher



