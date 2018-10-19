Take Two: The days ahead in recruiting; How important is the final score?
OXFORD | It seems like deja-vu. Ole Miss hosting a team from the state of Alabama with a large group of visitors, in both basketball and football.
Last time around, the majority of recruits left around halftime. Ole Miss scored on the first play from scrimmage, and from that point on, Alabama dominated every facet of that game.
Ole Mss, obviously, can't afford for that to happen again on Saturday with Auburn coming to town.
On the basketball side of things, the events begin a night earlier. Friday night on the Square, the new coaching staff led by Kermit Davis will bring back Square Jam.
The Ole Miss version of "midnight madness" will have three official visitors: 2020 Ariz. F Shon Robinson, and the 2019 duo of S.C. big Rodney Howard (committed) and F Sammy Hunter, who very well could commit this weekend if all goes well.
With the recent addition to the class in Daytona State (Fla.) G Bryce Williams, who was recently named a four-star recruit after his performance in a JUCO showcase, the 2019 class now stands at three, with four top targets remaining:
Oak Hill (Va.) F Chandler Lawson
Bahamas F Sammy Hunter
Olive Branch F D.J. Jeffries
University Heights (Ky.) G Kyky Tandy
November 14th begins the early signing period, in basketball. It will be a busy time for Ole Miss fans.
AUBURN'S ON-FIELD STRUGGLES YET TO HURT RECRUITING
The popular message board topic the past several days, has been just how important the result on-the-field on Saturday morning is to the recruiting successes (or failures) for Ole Miss.
Does the final result matter? Not exactly. Sure, Ole Miss can't afford to soil themselves as they did last time a team from the Yellowhammer state arrived at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Showing improvement on the defensive side of the ball is imperative. Getting pressure on Stidham is, too.
I'm not, however, convinced a 28-24 win is that much of a pendulum swing, especially when compared to, say, a 31-28 loss. Two of the top remaining in-state targets want to see results, though. Winning against a struggling Auburn team on Saturday would (hypothetically) do that.
Auburn's backs are against the wall. Gus Malzahn is likely coaching for his job on Saturday. Still, they have three five-stars committed currently, and no recruits have publicly backtracked on their verbal commitment to the Tigers, yet.
The group of visitors includes several of the 27 currently verbally committed to Ole Miss.
The list of visitors include several commits, including DT Patrick Lucas, DE Sam Williams, S Tyler Judson, WR's Dannis Jackson and Jonathan Mingo, and C Bryce Ramsey.
Long-time RB commit Jerrion Ealy is in Jupiter, Florida for arguably the year's biggest Perfect Game baseball tournament.
Remaining targets such as LB Nakobe Dean, CB Brandon Turnage, RB Eric Gray, DL Jamond Gordon, and possibly DL Jaren Handy as well. Both Gordon and Handy are currently committed to Auburn. Gulfport LB Derick Hall, a long-time Auburn lean, could make the trip as well. Handy was vocal about what he's hoping to see from the Ole Miss defense when I caught up with him earlier this week.
The group of 2020 recruits expected in Oxford includes four of the state's top five, and the top recruit in the state of Arkansas, QB Jacolby Criswell.