MORE: Full list of expected recruits- BASKETBALL | FOOTBALL

OXFORD | It seems like deja-vu. Ole Miss hosting a team from the state of Alabama with a large group of visitors, in both basketball and football.

Last time around, the majority of recruits left around halftime. Ole Miss scored on the first play from scrimmage, and from that point on, Alabama dominated every facet of that game.

Ole Mss, obviously, can't afford for that to happen again on Saturday with Auburn coming to town.



On the basketball side of things, the events begin a night earlier. Friday night on the Square, the new coaching staff led by Kermit Davis will bring back Square Jam.

The Ole Miss version of "midnight madness" will have three official visitors: 2020 Ariz. F Shon Robinson, and the 2019 duo of S.C. big Rodney Howard (committed) and F Sammy Hunter, who very well could commit this weekend if all goes well.

With the recent addition to the class in Daytona State (Fla.) G Bryce Williams, who was recently named a four-star recruit after his performance in a JUCO showcase, the 2019 class now stands at three, with four top targets remaining:

Oak Hill (Va.) F Chandler Lawson

Bahamas F Sammy Hunter

Olive Branch F D.J. Jeffries

University Heights (Ky.) G Kyky Tandy

November 14th begins the early signing period, in basketball. It will be a busy time for Ole Miss fans.