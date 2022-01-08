Talented trio have career nights as Rebels pop Mississippi State

OXFORD — It’s their first year together and injuries have hampered much of that, but Ole Miss’ talented young trio gave fans something to be excited about Saturday night.

With Jarkel Joiner limited to just over 5 1/2 minutes due to a stiff back, the trio of Matthew Murrell, Daeshun Ruffin and Jaemyn Brakefield had their best games of the season on the same night, giving Ole Miss an 82-72 win over Mississippi State.

Murrell scored a career-high 31 points, becoming just the third player in Ole Miss history to make all five of his 3-point attempts in a single game, to lead the Rebels. Ruffin had 17 points, eight assists and three rebounds. Brakefield added 15 points and four rebounds almost 33 minutes.

Miami transfer center Nysier Brooks was dominant as well, posting 15 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots.

“Matthew Murrell just got in an unbelievable zone,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “He’s been practicing like that lately. Brooks was just the difference in the game. He was a presence the whole night. He just never left the paint. Daeshun made some really, really good plays. He made some freshman plays at the end, but those are growing pains. I thought it was by far his best overall game. That’s the biggest game on our schedule at home every year. I’m really glad to win it.”

Ole Miss (9-5 overall, 1-1 in the Southeastern Conference) scored 50 first-half points, keyed by Murrell’s 23 points. The Rebels built a 14-point halftime lead and extended it to 20 early in the second quarter. Mississippi State pulled to within six points late, but back-to-back buckets from Murrell and Ruffin ended any drama.

“(Ruffin) really hasn’t gotten a chance to get those physical October practices that kind of grind him down and get him to do things,” Davis said, referring to a September injury followed by a broken hand suffered in November. “He’s going to kind grow up before us. We’re going to see his mistakes and we’re going to see his spectacular plays at times. He makes other guys better.”

Murrell, playing 37 1/2 minutes, was 10-for-11 from the floor and 6-for-6 from the free throw line. He also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

“He’s playing like one of the better guards in the SEC,” Davis said.

“I got going with a couple of layups,” Murrell said. “Then they just started to fall and I felt like I couldn’t miss. The coaching staff has been on me about being assertive. It started in practice and carried over to the game. …It was a good day. I can’t thank anyone but God. I just have to keep on moving.”

After committing 27 turnovers at Tennessee Wednesday night, Ole Miss had just 11 against Mississippi State.

“It showed me our team is really special,” Murrell said. “If we can play like this without (Joiner), I feel like we can play better with him. I feel like we’re going to be a team to reckon with.”

“We have some high-level guys who can perform any night,” Brooks said. “It just goes to show. Tye (Fagan) went for 25 against Tennessee. (Murrell) tonight. We have guys who want the opportunity and who are ready to play.”

Mississippi State was led by Garrison Brooks and Iverson Molinar with 16 points each. D.J. Jeffries added 13.

Ole Miss returns to action Saturday at home against Auburn. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.