MORE: Neal's 10 weekend thoughts | What Rich Rod has to work with in 2019 As the calendar shifts to 2019 we again provide 10 dates for the year that should be significant to the overall picture of Ole Miss athletics. In 2018, Andy Kennedy's era ended and Kermit Davis' began. The baseball team claimed two titles but a lackluster Monday in June ended its season short of expectations. The Ole Miss football team lost five straight to end the season, and head coach Matt Luke hired two well known coordinators between Thanksgiving and the New Year. There was a women's basketball coach change, women's tennis player Arianne Hartono won a national title while men's golfer Braden Thornberry ended his decorated college career. Here's our list for 2019.

Josh McCoy

Date: January 12, 2019 Significance: Ole Miss will be three games into its Southeastern Conference basketball season sometime that afternoon, having just finished up a contest at Mississippi State. It's a difficult opening 8 days with road trips to Vanderbilt and Mississippi State bookending a nationally televised home date with Auburn. Anything better than 0-3 is holding serve while failing to get one of those first three games would leave a significant hole to dig out of in a talented league with depth. Vanderbilt is down one of its top players but has notable wins over USC and Arizona State. Both Auburn and MSU are top 20 teams. There aren't major expectations on this basketball season but after a 10-2 non-league start it's fair to take a look at the path ahead. Those early hills may determine which goals are realistic the rest of the way.

Jonathan Mingo (Rivals.com)

Date: February 6, 2019 Significance: The early signing period minimizes this day, but it's important for the Rebels to have a strong final month once the dead period ends. That starts with getting to the finish line with four-star wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who opted not to sign in December. It will also bring clarity to -- at least the football portion of -- Jerrion Ealy's situation (more on him later), and Ole Miss hopes to find and secure, at minimum, workable depth on the defensive side of the ball. [Recruiting: What's a perfect close for Rebs?] The Rebels signed 25 players in December and have room for approximately seven more in February.

Date: March 14, 2019 Significance: This isn't Selection Sunday. We're not putting that on the map yet. This is the second day of the SEC Tournament, and Ole Miss' first goal should be to play its first game of the event on Thursday instead of Wednesday. The Rebels were picked last in the SEC in the preseason poll, but they are assuredly better than South Carolina and likely a few others. The bottom four teams play on Wednesday, and it's realistic for Ole Miss to avoid that date. The other goal for this Thursday is to be a team in the conversation for some kind of postseason -- whether it's NCAA or NIT. Have something to play for on Thursday. Have a purpose when you get to the arena. Get the feel of what a meaningful conference tournament game is like.

USA TODAY

Date: April 25, 2019 Significance: Three years after a should-have-been celebration turned turned into turmoil for Ole Miss, the Rebels are sending several first-round candidates to the NFL Draft. With the NCAA mess in the rearview mirror and no scandals expected, this can be a cleansing of sorts at the scene of the crime. AJ Brown, Greg Little, DaMarcus Lodge and D.K. Metcalf are all getting favorable early grades, and tight end Dawson Knox is also leaving school early with draft hopes. Ole Miss will be one of the more prominent schools involved in the draft, it should be able to tout its frequent success at side receiver and offensive tackle. With the cloud lifted, this is a boost day for the football program.

Rivals.com

Date: June 3, 2019 Significance: The MLB First-Year Player Draft doesn't always make this list, but it does this time for a couple different reasons. First, if Ealy does sign with the Rebels, an increased number of fans will have interest in this date. Ealy is a likely first round pick, and most expect him to skip college football for a baseball career. That would make his football signing meaningless and be an uncashed lottery ticket. [Related: Jerrion Ealy's mind on three schools] While Kyler Murray worked a two-sport deal for a year, it's highly unlikely Ealy is allowed to suit up in shoulder pads while under contract for baseball. His draft stock and signability will be watched closely between now and then if he signs with the Rebels in February. On the baseball side of things, this will be the draft year for many of the prospects who made up Ole Miss' No. 1 signing class in 2016. It's the contract year for Thomas Dillard, Grae Kessinger, Cooper Johnson, Will Ethridge and others. In this signing class, Ole Miss has two of the top 34 nationally and four of the top 88, so there will be signing class draft intrigue.

Date: June 7, 2019 Significance: Ole Miss needs to be playing baseball on this date of the day after. Period. It's the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament, and the Rebels, despite a lot of regular season success, have only been to this portion of the playoffs once since facing Virginia in 2009. Ole Miss has lost home regionals two of the past three seasons and is 2-6 in the NCAA Tournament since going to Omaha in 2014. The Rebels should be a consensus top-15 team when all the polls are released, and they are a favorite in the SEC West a year after winning the division and the SEC Tournament. But the season's success will be decided in June, and that starts with playing baseball on the weekend mentioned.

AP

Date: September 7, 2019 Significance: We'll know a lot about Ole Miss football before a week in September is even fully complete. This is the day of the home game with Arkansas, and if the Rebels are going to return to the postseason in their first season of eligibility since 2016, they need to be 2-0 when they go to sleep on this date. An opener at Memphis and this Oxford matchup with the Razorbacks are two necessary wins when making a list to six or more victories. If the Rebels are 2-0, then they are on a good pace and there will be some excitement as a 3-0 (after a win against SLU) start would set up a huge home game versus Cal. A split in the first two would leave some questions and an 0-2 start would be unrecoverable. The day of the Vanderbilt game could also be on the list because most of the damage will need to be done by that point. The second half of the schedule isn't kind, and there's not a lot of room for repairing early gaffes. The first four weeks of the schedule are indeed critical.

OleMissPix/Twitter

Date: December 8, 2019 Significance: Can Ole Miss scratch out six wins in 2019? If so this will be bowl destination day, providing the program with a much-needed breath of fresh air after all the mess of the past seasons. Matt Luke did an excellent job picking up Rich Rodriguez and Mike MacIntyre as coordinators, and the NCAA cloud is officially complete. There's still repair to be done because of a depleted roster in areas, but there are some winnable games on the schedule to at least make this a possibility. It will take winning coin flip games and avoiding key injuries, but Ole Miss hasn't needed six wins this badly since 2012. A bowl, any bowl, would be an accomplishment and a salve this season.

McKinnley Jackson (Photo by: Chad Simmons)

Date: December 18, 2019 Significance: It would also provide another talking point and some momentum going into the early signing period for 2020. Ole Miss closed poorly a couple weeks ago and that can't happen a year from now. While Mississippi isn't nearly as deep in this class compared to 2019, there's top-heavy elite talent including McKinnley Jackson who is ranked 20th nationally for his class. There are six four stars at this time from Mississippi in this class, and two are committed currently to Mississippi State. The top four are all undecided, and that includes Oxford's Jeremiah Pegues. Whether the talent comes from home or outside the Magnolia State's borders, Ole Miss needs to capitalize in 2020 to restock the roster. That starts with playing better on the field and finding a few wins, but the verdict will be about incoming talent and this is a deciding day in that pursuit.

Ole Miss