Tennessee scored five runs in two different innings and blasted Ole Miss to start the weekend in Knoxville.

The Volunteers scored five runs in the second inning, led by 10 runs by the fourth and beat the Rebels, 15-3, in seven innings. Game two is at 5 p.m. (CDT) on Saturday.

The Rebels are 16-7 (2-2), and Tennessee moves to 20-3 (2-2).

“Just embarrassing,” Mike Bianco said. “We talked about being able to handle this place, and we didn’t handle it very well in all phases of the game, but it starts on the mound.”

Ole Miss starter Gunnar Dennis allowed nine hits and 10 runs, all earned, in 3.2 innings. He struck out five with two walks, allowing six extra base hits.

Kyler Carmack (one runs in 1.1 innings), Patrick Galle (four runs — three earned — in 0.1 innings) and Ryne Rodriguez (0 runs in 0.2 innings) finished things up.

Dennis had an easy first inning, and then a 110-MPH exit velocity ground ball went through Luke Hill’s attempted backhand to start the second inning. It was ruled a hit. With two outs and two on, Tennessee went single and back-to-back home runs to separate.

“Gunnar got beat up and couldn’t get off the field,” Bianco said. “We don’t help him — two scorched balls on wet turf, but we have to make a play, make a pitch. We have to coach better. There’s enough blame to go around.

“You never want to lose like that, especially on Friday night with your ace on the mound.”

Brayden Randle hit his first career home run in the fifth inning, scoring Will Furniss who doubled twice in two-bats. Jackson Ross reached on an error in the sixth and scored on a Hill fielder’s choice.

Tennessee was 7-for-10 with runners in scoring position. The Vols entered the series with the SEC lead (.381) in that category. UT hits .356 against left-handed pitching and 11 of 22 batters reached against left-handed Dennis.