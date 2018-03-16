OXFORD | Six-run innings aren’t because of one play or batted ball. They take a combination of opponent successes and the occasional misstep to provide opportunity.

A combination of that came with the second batter of the seventh inning, as Tennessee’s Pete Derkay send a hard chopper slightly to the shortstop side of second base. Already at double play depth, Grae Kessinger, arguably the SEC’s best shortstop, took a step to the left and started a movement he’s successfully completed so many times that it’s second nature.

However, this time, the ball skipped off the mound, changed direction slightly and slipped through the sophomore and into the outfield to put two on base with no outs. It was a hard-luck error and a pivotal moment, as two wild pitches, two walks and two extra base hits later Tennessee had a comfortable lead, and Ole Miss couldn’t ever climb all the way back.

The Volunteers beat Ole Miss, 8-6, on Friday, catapulting that huge inning into a frustrating way to start SEC games for the Rebels.

“It hit off the mound a little funny, and then just skipped off the dirt,” Kessinger said. “Have to make a play there.”

Ole Miss is 17-2 on the season but more importantly 0-1 in SEC play with the second game of the series set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tennessee is 13-6 and winners of five straight.

Ryan Rolison used two strikeouts to keep the score at 2-2 there in the seventh with two on and a chance to exit the inning. He walked Wyatt Stapp on a full count pitch to load the bases, and Ole Miss went to Will Ethridge, who hadn’t allowed a hit or a run in his last 8.2 innings.

Andre Lipcius sent a 1-2 offering down the left field line for a two-run double, and after an intentional walk, Justin Ammons hit a three-run triple into the left-center gap. A passed ball from Cooper Johnson added one more before the frame was done.

“I thought they outplayed us in all phases,” Mike Bianco said. “Ryan looked like he was really in control of the game. He was really good leading into the seventh but some really good at-bats by them. I’m proud of him for giving us all he had.

“So many times we’ve made the pitch to get off the field, and we couldn’t do that.”

Ole Miss, as it’s made a habit of during the excellent first third of the season, came right back with a four-run seventh — led by a Ryan Olenek three-run home run — all with two outs but the two Volunteer extra base hits were too much separation.

Rolison struck out 11, walked three and gave up six hits and four earned runs — five total — in 6.2 innings. Three hits led to Tennessee runs in the second but then he settled in and held Tennessee scoreless until that decisive seventh. Sixty six of his 99 pitches were strikes, and he found his command in the middle innings, evidenced by seven ground outs and just one fly out.

“I felt as good coming out of the gates as I did in the seventh and was ready to finish that, but I didn’t make the pitch to that guy on 3-2 and walked him,” Rolison said. “The fastball command wasn’t there at the beginning but I settled in. I need to be better at command at the beginning. I’ll be sharper next week.”