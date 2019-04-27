Things came together quickly for the newest Ole Miss commitment, Terrell (Tex.) OLB Jaqwondis Burns.

After being recruited by new LB coach Jeff Koonz extensively at North Texas, Burns just had to get to Oxford.

"I just had to come out and see it for myself," Burns said about Ole Miss this morning.

Now, hours later, he's committed, and his brother, a 2022 DL who visited with him, is on the clock.