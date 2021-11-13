The 3-2-1, presented by Nix-Tann Oxford: A&M run game invades Oxford

Let Nix-Tann and Associates in Oxford help you with either side of the real estate buying process and mention RebelGrove.com when you contact them.

This is your 3-2-1, a content item that appears weekly during the football seeason. While it will almost always be football focused, other topics may be included as needed.

1 - Ole Miss has to minimize the Aggies on the ground

Ole Miss doesn’t have to stop Texas A&M’s run game on Saturday, but the Rebels likely need to limit it to some extent.

Liberty gashed Ole Miss for 284 yards on the ground a week ago, winning because of numbers at the line of scrimmage against the Rebels’ three-man front. There’s no way to know if a similar set up is there today or if Ole Miss brings more players into the box, but it’s a key factor in this top-12 matchup in Oxford.

“They've been able to run the ball almost the whole year with two great running backs and a really good offensive line,” Lane Kiffin said. “We're going to have our hands full. We've had issues with the run throughout the year as we know.”

A&M does rely on its backfield duo of Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller, who are averaging 7.1 yards and 6.1 yards per attempt, respectively. They have 10 combined touchdowns and 49 combined runs of more than 10 yards.

A&M as a team has forced 82 tackles missed this season, and those two have 68 of those missed tackles forced.

The Aggies didn’t score an offensive touchdown last week in the 20-3 win over Auburn, despite those backs having impressive days. Auburn stiffened near the goal line and kept big plays from becoming home runs.

Achane and Spiller averaged more than 5.5 per carry but 66 of the 185 came on two runs and neither scored a touchdown.

The Rebels kept somewhat similar plans in check against Auburn and LSU, as the defense didn’t lose either of those games, though Auburn did roll in the first half before finding resistance.

Zach Calzada hurt his shoulder against Auburn and can be inconsistent when he’s carrying the Aggies. Ole Miss has to somewhat make him prove it.

2 - Saturday is a big opportunity for Ole Miss

Ole Miss has a major opportunity with this one.

It’s an obvious point, but it’s worth mentioning, as the Rebels haven’t been nationally relevant in mid-November since 2015. That was always the point with College Gameday being in town. The tangible rewards likely aren’t crazy significant, but it’s a sign of the growth and the renewal from years of tumult and mediocrity.

The college football world will originate from Oxford on Saturday morning, and Ole Miss has a number of key recruits in town prior to a game that dictates whether the Rebels go into the Mississippi State game on Thanksgiving likely playing for a New Year’s Six berth.

Ole Miss needs to lock down its current commits and make progress with others in town like Jaheim Oatis. One day or one win or loss doesn’t really impact things with prospects, but the spectacle of the day and the full crowd can’t hurt, especially when dealing with an Alabama commit.

There’s a certain success to the perception of being a national program, and Saturday presents that for the Rebels. Corral will be mentioned as a Heisman candidate, the stadium will be full and there are significant implications on the game’s outcome.

Recruiting and program exposure is about pluses and minuses, add as many to the former column and remove as many as possible from the latter column. Today is a big plus and a big opportunity.

3 - The Rebs need to stay on the field

Ole Miss has to stay on the field on Saturday.

The Rebels struggled with that a week ago, running only 58 plays against Liberty while the Flames ran more than 80 plays and dictated tempo at times.

A&M can be content to slow it down, though they will speed up, and the Rebels need to set the pace. Ole Miss is coming off a game where it struggled mightily in critical downs. The Rebels led the nation in fourth down conversations entering the week, but against Liberty Ole Miss was just 20 percent in plays to extend drives — going 2-for-9 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down.

Despite averaging 8.5 yards per play, Ole Miss had the ball for only 20:25 to Liberty’s 39:35.

Ole Miss is averaging 81 plays per game this season. Texas A&M is averaging 68 plays per game, so it’s a little bit like two basketball teams with different styles. Holding the ball for the Rebels and completing drives takes away chances to be battered by that Aggies run game and it keeps game flow in the Rebels’ favor.

"Well, it can go good, or it can go bad,” Kiffin said about tempo. “It's happened here over the last two years versus Alabama who had great defensive players. When it goes good, we’re making first downs, going really fast and they aren't getting lined up. When it goes bad, they get the ball back really fast. That is what it is with this system.”