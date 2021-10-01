The 3-2-1, presented by Nix-Tann Oxford: It's finally time to play

This is your 3-2-1, a content item that will appear weekly during the season. While it will almost always be football focused, other topics may be included as needed. The content is brought to you by Nix-Tann and Associates. Click the image above or call 662-281-1200 for all of your real estate needs. Clay Deweese, O'Keefe Graham and their experienced, dedicated team bring decades of combined experience in the Oxford area, and their website makes it easy to view and compare your options for a new home. Clay also serves Oxford and Ole Miss in the Mississippi Legislature as State Representative for House District 12 Let Nix-Tann and Associates in Oxford help you with either side of the real estate buying process and mention RebelGrove.com when you contact them.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1- The money is on the Rebels covering Saturday Alabama isn’t one to lose often in any situation but especially not as a double-digit home favorite, however the buzz all week has been Ole Miss’ ability to be a difficult matchup for the Crimson Tide on Saturday. It’s hard to find reputable opinions predicting an Alabama blowout, and 67 percent of the betting money is on Ole Miss to cover the 14.5-point line. In a matchup of the two top quarterbacks in the SEC, and maybe nationally, the 79-point betting total is the highest in conference history, Barstool Sports said on Thursday. Ole Miss is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games against Alabama and is 7-1 straight-up in its last eight games dating back to last season — the only loss being the 53-48 setback to LSU. Ole Miss was the favorite in seven of those eight games, winning as a 7.5-point underdog to Indiana in the Outback Bowl and losing as a 1-point favorite against LSU. The summer opening line was Alabama by 20, with betting this week opening at 16.5 before quickly stabilizing around 14 for the remainder of the week. The best money line on Ole Miss is plus-500 and the best money line on Alabama is minus-600. 2 - The bye week wasn't ideal for Ole Miss Ole Miss is coming off an ill-timed bye week before the final nine games of the regular season are played without a break. The Rebels weren’t significantly banged up heading into the bye, and Lane Kiffin said on Monday he doesn’t think the open date helped much at all with any tangible improvements. Ole Miss sat out instead of keeping the momentum built up from the perfect start. In a better world, Ole Miss would have faced Liberty this past weekend and have its open date in November prior to the homestretch of opponents. Jake Springer is the only significant question from an injury standpoint, and while Kiffin didn’t specifically give an update on his status, there didn’t seem to be a major improvement. “I was on top of everyone to make sure there wasn’t a lack of focus going on (this past week),” Corral said. “We needed to treat it like we were playing Alabama that week… Continuing to apply the pressure even though the pressure isn’t even there.” 3 - Alabama gets its leading rusher back Alabama running back Brian Robinson practiced all week after sitting out the Southern Miss game with a rib injury. "B-Rob has done great," Saban said. "He looks good. He has practiced well. We’re encouraged he’ll be able to play in the game on Saturday." Robinson dressed against the Eagles but didn’t play in the Alabama blowout win. Robinson has 208 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries this season. He ran for a season-high 78 yards against the Gators. “We made some big plays,” Saban following the game against Southern Miss. “I think we broke some runs. I think our consistency in the running game is still something that we probably need to continue to work on and continue to improve. “Again, we played a team that moves a lot up front, and sometimes that gave us problems. But for the most part, we got a hat on a hat and our guys did a really good job. I see progress being made, I see improvement. I think we just have to continue to build on that.”

TWO QUESTIONS

1 - Can Corral keep the no-turnover streak going? Corral has been clean in the turnover department so far in 2021, throwing for 997 yards and nine touchdowns and effectively using his feet while not giving it away to an opponent. The Rebels are the No. 1 offense nationally, and maximizing possessions will be a key Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Corral, who entered the week as the betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy, gets his first opportunity to prove better decision making compared to last season against a top-caliber opponent. Teams have dropped eight defenders, mirroring Arkansas’ 2020 game plan, and Kiffin said he expects Alabama to do some of that this weekend. The final hurdle in Corral’s development is avoiding the high-turnover games that put a sour mark on what was an exceptional first season as the full-time starter. The California native threw five interceptions against LSU and six against Arkansas. In the other nine games, Corral threw three interceptions in 261 pass attempts. Alabama has struggled this season getting home with blitzes but has successfully disrupted pockets and created havoc plays with its defense line. Corral keeping his poise and not forcing the football on a few critical plays could decide this one. All signs indicate a motivated and prepared quarterback who has taken the next step. 2 - How will Ole Miss handle the environment? Corral hasn’t faced a full road stadium since the 2019 Egg Bowl, when he was 6-for-12 for 124 yards in a fourth-quarter comeback attempt that ended with the infamous theatrics that changed SEC football. He hasn’t been the starter in a full road stadium since the opener that season against Memphis, when the Rebels struggled to do much of anything in a loss to the Tigers. That streak of less-than-capacity arenas away from home ends Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Nick Saban, during his weekly radio show on Thursday, said Florida’s crowd two weeks ago contributed to six pre-snap penalties against the Tide, and he hoped for similar issues for thee Rebels. “There are a lot of things fans can do to impact this game. It’s a team effort,” Saban said. Corral has seemed hyper-focused the past two weeks and eager to pass another test that comes his way during this season. The message out of media sessions has been on each practice day and not making something too big out of Saturday. That mental calmness could help the Rebels in a raucous environment, one that Corral looks forward to seeing firsthand. "I love when the crowd is crazy, when it’s ours or not ours,” Corral said. “The energy, that’s college football. That’s not why I play, but it’s a big plus. I love it.”

ONE PREDICTION: Jerrion Ealy will be more involved on Saturday