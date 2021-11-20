The 3-2-1, presented by Nix-Tann Oxford: Rebs try to go unbeaten at home
This is your 3-2-1, a content item that appears weekly during the football seeason. While it will almost always be football focused, other topics may be included as needed.
The content is brought to you by Nix-Tann and Associates. Click the image above or call 662-281-1200 for all of your real estate needs. Clay Deweese, O'Keefe Graham and their experienced, dedicated team bring decades of combined experience in the Oxford area, and their website makes it easy to view and compare your options for a new home. Clay also serves Oxford and Ole Miss in the Mississippi Legislature as State Representative for House District 12
Let Nix-Tann and Associates in Oxford help you with either side of the real estate buying process and mention RebelGrove.com when you contact them.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1 - Seniors deserve to be honored
It’s senior night for Ole Miss, and it’s a group that has been through plenty and helped elevate the program into one contending for top-tier bowls in year two of the Lane Kiffin era.
Ole Miss has 35 seniors due to the extra eligibility from 2020 that has increased class sizes, but even so, that number is tied for the most in the SEC. At least 19 of those are expected to be honored on the field before the Rebels face Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, as others have an extra year of eligibility remaining but may or may not exercise that.
No matter when each senior entered the program, the player has been part of the resurgence. Chance Campbell, Otis Reese and Jake Springer and Mark Robinson took chances to finish their careers in Oxford from other four-year schools.
Dontario Drummond and other junior college players picked the Rebels at that stage.
And then there’s Jaylon Jones, Ben Brown, Braylon Sanders and Matt Corral (though he’s technically a junior) who have seen some stuff.
Jones was a freshman on Hugh Freeze’s final team, and he’s been here through all of the mess and rebuild.
Corral committed in December 2017. He chose to come to Oxford and lead the Rebels through the sanctions and post-sanctions haze. He endured a tumultuous 2019, stuck with Ole Miss when leaving would have been easier and found a perfect fit with Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby.
It’s been a transitional era for Ole Miss, and these players have been in the bad and the good and are the reasons for the Rebels being back in the forefront of the national college football landscape.
In many different ways, during a difficult time, the seniors took a chance on Ole Miss. It’s neat to see those efforts get paid off with the opportunities at hand.
2 - Vandy has been awful against the run
Vanderbilt has been had against the run the past three weeks and atrocious the past two games.
Missouri ran 44 times for 284 yards and three touchdowns against the Commodores, including 155 yards after contact and six rushes of more than 10 yards. Vanderbilt missed nine tackles on run plays.
Last week against Vanderbilt, Kentucky ran it 35 times for 245 yards, averaging seven yards per rush and busting nine rushes for more than 10 yards. The Wildcats had 162 yards after contact.
In a 45-6 win over Vandy, Mississippi State ran only 20 times but eight of them went for first downs, and the Bulldogs picked up more than two yards per touch after contact.
If Ole Miss can get ahead, the Rebels should be able to maintain possession and grind out the second half on the ground. Ole Miss is in contention to lead the SEC in rushing yards for the second straight season, and Vanderbilt has posed little resistance of late to anyone.
The Rebels are third nationally with 239 rushing yards per game, behind only Air Force and Army.
3 - Ole Miss can complete 7-0 home season
The Rebels can go 7-0 in Oxford for the first time in school history on Saturday, as Ole Miss has already taken care of its three home non-conference games and beaten SEC West opponents Texas A&M, LSU and Arkansas.
Ole Miss has only been playing 12 regular season games routinely since 2006 and the Egg Bowl on campus in the modern era since the 1990s, but it’s still a notable feat.
Regardless of win total, the Rebels can also go undefeated in home games for the first time since 1992 — a 9-3 season in the first year of SEC expansion that included Arkansas and South Carolina joining the league.
That season also included a seventh home win, but it was in Jackson, as Ole Miss beat LSU, 32-0, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
TWO QUESTIONS
1 - Can Ole Miss gets the starters off the field?
A short week after an SEC game isn’t ideal, but if it’s going to happen, then Vanderbilt is the opponent to play.
The Rebels have only five days prior to an Egg Bowl that carries legitimate postseason stakes. Ole Miss, assuming a win over the Commodores, can capture its first-ever 10-win regular season and lock up a New Year’s Six game for bowl season — likely the Sugar or the Peach depending on the SEC Championship Game.
It’s well-documented how banged up Ole Miss is, so the Rebels need to get off the field as soon as possible with their starters.
The game hasn’t carried any urgency because of Vanderbilt’s horrid season to date, but getting a quick lead and getting off the field is an important tool in staying healthy, limiting snaps and starting the process of recovering for another game in approximately 120 hours.
Vanderbilt allows 40 points per game in league play and has been prone to giving up plenty of points in first halves, so Ole Miss needs to make hay early, get some banged-up players out of the game and melt this thing away with the running game and substitutes.
Margin of victory doesn’t matter, but it would be a positive for Ole Miss to get some margin early.
2 - Can Ole Miss score from far?
Ole Miss has embraced its score from far mentality on offense, and it needs to get back to that against the Commodores.
Last week versus Texas A&M, Matt Corral attempted only three passes more than 20 yards down the field and completed one of those for 30 yards.
The healthy of the wide receiver group obviously plays into that, and I don’t anticipate any players with questionable injuries giving it a shot today, considering the opponent and what’s ahead.
Corral, for the season, has 17 completions on passes with went more than 20 yards downfield in the air with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
This is Sanders’ territory out of the available options, but Drummond’s health is critical for setting that up, as Drummond dominates the middle of the field in the RPO game.
To get stats and get the outcome known quickly, Ole Miss needs to establish its identity in the passing game. The Rebels got away from that in the second half against the Aggies.
ONE PREDICTION: Ole Miss continues its defensive streak
Ole Miss won because of its defense last week against A&M, and the Rebels will continue its recent roll as far as the defense doing more than enough.
After 2020, when Ole Miss allowed 38 points per game, Ole Miss has cut that down to 26 points this year.
The Rebels have given up fewer than 20 points in their last three wins and since the Arkansas shootout, the Rebels are averaging only 21 points per game allowed.
The outlier is a 31-point effort Auburn put on the Rebels in a Tiger win. But, even then, Ole Miss didn’t allow a touchdown in the second half and gave the offense opportunities to get back in the game.
Vanderbilt has been shut out twice in conference play and has scored more than 20 points only one time against an SEC team this season — a 37-28 loss to Missouri in Nashville.