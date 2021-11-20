The 3-2-1, presented by Nix-Tann Oxford: Rebs try to go unbeaten at home

Let Nix-Tann and Associates in Oxford help you with either side of the real estate buying process and mention RebelGrove.com when you contact them.

This is your 3-2-1, a content item that appears weekly during the football seeason. While it will almost always be football focused, other topics may be included as needed.

1 - Seniors deserve to be honored

It’s senior night for Ole Miss, and it’s a group that has been through plenty and helped elevate the program into one contending for top-tier bowls in year two of the Lane Kiffin era.

Ole Miss has 35 seniors due to the extra eligibility from 2020 that has increased class sizes, but even so, that number is tied for the most in the SEC. At least 19 of those are expected to be honored on the field before the Rebels face Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, as others have an extra year of eligibility remaining but may or may not exercise that.

No matter when each senior entered the program, the player has been part of the resurgence. Chance Campbell, Otis Reese and Jake Springer and Mark Robinson took chances to finish their careers in Oxford from other four-year schools.

Dontario Drummond and other junior college players picked the Rebels at that stage.

And then there’s Jaylon Jones, Ben Brown, Braylon Sanders and Matt Corral (though he’s technically a junior) who have seen some stuff.

Jones was a freshman on Hugh Freeze’s final team, and he’s been here through all of the mess and rebuild.

Corral committed in December 2017. He chose to come to Oxford and lead the Rebels through the sanctions and post-sanctions haze. He endured a tumultuous 2019, stuck with Ole Miss when leaving would have been easier and found a perfect fit with Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby.

It’s been a transitional era for Ole Miss, and these players have been in the bad and the good and are the reasons for the Rebels being back in the forefront of the national college football landscape.

In many different ways, during a difficult time, the seniors took a chance on Ole Miss. It’s neat to see those efforts get paid off with the opportunities at hand.

2 - Vandy has been awful against the run

Vanderbilt has been had against the run the past three weeks and atrocious the past two games.

Missouri ran 44 times for 284 yards and three touchdowns against the Commodores, including 155 yards after contact and six rushes of more than 10 yards. Vanderbilt missed nine tackles on run plays.

Last week against Vanderbilt, Kentucky ran it 35 times for 245 yards, averaging seven yards per rush and busting nine rushes for more than 10 yards. The Wildcats had 162 yards after contact.

In a 45-6 win over Vandy, Mississippi State ran only 20 times but eight of them went for first downs, and the Bulldogs picked up more than two yards per touch after contact.

If Ole Miss can get ahead, the Rebels should be able to maintain possession and grind out the second half on the ground. Ole Miss is in contention to lead the SEC in rushing yards for the second straight season, and Vanderbilt has posed little resistance of late to anyone.

The Rebels are third nationally with 239 rushing yards per game, behind only Air Force and Army.

3 - Ole Miss can complete 7-0 home season

The Rebels can go 7-0 in Oxford for the first time in school history on Saturday, as Ole Miss has already taken care of its three home non-conference games and beaten SEC West opponents Texas A&M, LSU and Arkansas.

Ole Miss has only been playing 12 regular season games routinely since 2006 and the Egg Bowl on campus in the modern era since the 1990s, but it’s still a notable feat.

Regardless of win total, the Rebels can also go undefeated in home games for the first time since 1992 — a 9-3 season in the first year of SEC expansion that included Arkansas and South Carolina joining the league.

That season also included a seventh home win, but it was in Jackson, as Ole Miss beat LSU, 32-0, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.