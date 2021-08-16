The 3-2-1, presented by Nix-Tann Oxford: Rebels conclude first week of camp

Let Nix-Tann help you with either side of the real estate buying process and mention RebelGrove.com when you contact them.

This is your weekly 3-2-1, a content item that will appear on Mondays during the preseason and each Sunday once the season begins. While it will almost always football focused, other topics may be included as needed.

1 - Matt Corral has improved in key areas

Matt Corral is different — in all the good ways. The returning Ole Miss quarterback still makes all the throws, though his intermediate and deep balls are, with what we’ve seen in practice, better than last year, and a second season in the Lane Kiffin-Jeff Lebby offense is a key element in his comfort and ability to focus on intangibles.

Corral wasn’t a bad leader a year ago, but he’s the unquestioned face of the program beyond Kiffin, and he shows that in practice every day — mentoring the other quarterbacks and keeping the energy up with all of his teammates. He never stops moving, and he’s vocal and positive.

Corral has grown up and taken charge of his team. We saw that growth happening last season, and it’s in overdrive now. After handling a weird 2019 and deciding not to transfer amid the coaching change, his stock has steadily risen. The Athletic recently named him a potential top-three quarterback taken in this year’s NFL Draft, and there’s no sign to slow his ascension from watching practice this first week.

The physical tools have always been there. Now they are better, and his leadership and mental sides match that. We’ll see what the season looks like, if he can avoid those clunkers, but all signs point in a positive direction after the first week of camp.

2 - Nick Broeker and Jeremy James are critical to the offensive line

Ole Miss got very lucky last season with offensive line health. The Rebels, for the most part, played a season without injury issues up front, paving the way for a 5-5 record and Outback Bowl victory despite a skeleton crew on the offensive line.

The Rebels’ offensive front has impressed so far in camp. They look bigger, more physical and more mature — a credit to them and the strength staff because that type of year-to-year transformation isn’t always the case. I’m a believer in the first five, assuming Orlando Umana’s injury is minor, and there’s interchangeable and rotational depth at the inside positions.

I’m less convinced there’s a lot of workable tackle depth behind Nick Broeker and Jeremy James, though Broeker and James both told the media they’ve seen clear strides in other tackle options. Their health remains critical because of any potential falloff.

Ole Miss has one of the better starting fives in the SEC, a year after the Rebels led the conference in rushing, and the backfield is certainly talented enough to do it again. It’s just one week of practice, but keeping Broeker and James healthy is what I’ve taken as the OL storyline to this point.

3 - The defense is better but keep in mind what that means

Ole Miss has a lot more workable depth in its back seven defensively this season, and DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge are tasked with putting the puzzle together in the most effective manner.

Otis Reese and cornerback-to-safety Keidron Smith have been flying around on the back end, and Ole Miss is working through a group of linebackers who have more versatility to stay on the field in passing situations compared to past seasons.

The defensive backs have a lot of freedom to roam around, seemingly because of the increase in athleticism, and depth charts, all jokes aside, are impossible right now because of the constant changes with players rotating in and out.

The Ole Miss offense lit up the defense during Sunday’s scrimmage, but for a unit that is trying to climb out of the 100s and closer to 50 or 60 nationally, how it always fares against a top-five offense isn’t necessarily the key indicator. Ole Miss was 126th nationally in total defense last season.

Games are still a few weeks away, but the group certainly looks better in most spots. There are weakness still, but the keys may be finding all the perfect niches for a number of players good enough to see snaps at linebacker and in the secondary.

In the past, it’s been a lot of plug and play and hope, but the roster is at least at a point that the coaches can choose between SEC-capable options at those positions.