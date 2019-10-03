On this edition of The Beer Garden, presented by Oxford Krystal, ClutchPoints' Blake Lovell joins to talk SEC basketball. How many teams will make the NCAA Tournament? Who might surprise? Who might disappoint? What are his thoughts on Ole Miss in Year 2 of the Kermit Davis era? All of that and more on this edition.

Follow Blake Lovell on Twitter at @theblakelovell and @ClutchPointsApp. Lovell also hosts a podcast, "Marching to Madness." It's available on iTunes.