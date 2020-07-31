RebelGrove - The Beer Garden, presented by Oxford Krystal: Dr. Mike Stacy joins

The Beer Garden, presented by Oxford Krystal: Dr. Mike Stacy joins
On this episode of The Beer Garden, presented by Oxford Krystal, Dr. Mike S. Stacy, the superintendent of the Beechwood (Ky.) Independent Schools, joins Neal McCready to discuss the challenges of reopening schools amidst a pandemic, the importance of in-person instruction for school-age young people, the need for sports and other extracurricular activities and the politicizing of schools during a contentious presidential election cycle.