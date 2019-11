On this edition of The Beer Garden, presented by Oxford Krystal, Neil Stratton of Inside the League joins to talk college and pro football. Specifically, Stratton discusses quarterbacks, from Tua Tagovailoa to Joe Burrow to Justin Herbert on the college side and to Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Mitch Trubisky, Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and others on the NFL side. Stratton also takes a look at the AFC and NFC races.