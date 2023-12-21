The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's: Bowl edition
It's time for the Bowl Edition of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
Greg Jones and Caroline McCready are back after a break to give you their picks for the bulk of the college football bowl season.
Standings
Championship Week:
Greg Jones: 3-7
Caroline McCready: 6-4
Overall:
Greg Jones: 70-71
Caroline McCready: 77-64
Bowl games starting Dec. 23:
Duke +7.5 vs. Troy
Northern Illinois -1 vs. Arkansas State
Air Force +3 vs. James Madison
Utah State -1 vs. Georgia State
Eastern Michigan +15.5 vs. South Alabama
Utah -7 vs. Northwestern
Coastal Carolina +10 vs. San Jose State
Bowling Green +4 vs. Minnesota
Rice +4.5 vs. Texas State
UNLV +12.5 vs. Kansas
Tulane +7.5 vs. Virginia Tech
West Virginia -3 vs, North Carolina
Louisville -8 vs. Southern Cal
Oklahoma State +3 vs. Texas A&M
SMU -11 vs. Boston College
North Carolina State +3 vs. Kansas State
Arizona -3 vs. Oklahoma
Kentucky +6.5 vs. Clemson
Oregon State +8.5 vs. Notre Dame
Memphis +8.5 vs. Iowa State
Missouri -2.5 vs. Ohio State
Ole Miss +3.5 vs. Penn State
Maryland +2.5 vs. Auburn
Georgia -14 vs. Florida State
Wyoming -3 vs Toledo
Wisconsin +10.5 vs. LSU
Liberty +16 vs. Oregon
Tennessee -8.5 vs. Iowa
Alabama +1.5 vs. Michigan
Texas -4 vs. Washington