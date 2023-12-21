Advertisement
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's: Bowl edition

Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

It's time for the Bowl Edition of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

Greg Jones and Caroline McCready are back after a break to give you their picks for the bulk of the college football bowl season.

Standings

Championship Week:

Greg Jones: 3-7

Caroline McCready: 6-4

Overall:

Greg Jones: 70-71

Caroline McCready: 77-64

Bowl games starting Dec. 23:

Duke +7.5 vs. Troy

Northern Illinois -1 vs. Arkansas State

Air Force +3 vs. James Madison

Utah State -1 vs. Georgia State

Eastern Michigan +15.5 vs. South Alabama

Utah -7 vs. Northwestern

Coastal Carolina +10 vs. San Jose State

Bowling Green +4 vs. Minnesota

Rice +4.5 vs. Texas State

UNLV +12.5 vs. Kansas

Tulane +7.5 vs. Virginia Tech

West Virginia -3 vs, North Carolina

Louisville -8 vs. Southern Cal

Oklahoma State +3 vs. Texas A&M

SMU -11 vs. Boston College

North Carolina State +3 vs. Kansas State

Arizona -3 vs. Oklahoma

Kentucky +6.5 vs. Clemson

Oregon State +8.5 vs. Notre Dame

Memphis +8.5 vs. Iowa State

Missouri -2.5 vs. Ohio State

Ole Miss +3.5 vs. Penn State

Maryland +2.5 vs. Auburn

Georgia -14 vs. Florida State

Wyoming -3 vs Toledo

Wisconsin +10.5 vs. LSU

Liberty +16 vs. Oregon

Tennessee -8.5 vs. Iowa

Alabama +1.5 vs. Michigan

Texas -4 vs. Washington

