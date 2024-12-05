The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's Meat Market: Week 15

It's time for a Championship Week edition of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
As the big weekend of college title games arrives, Greg Jones and Caroline McCready and locked in a dead heat for the LB's Cup.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 4-6
Caroline McCready: 5-5
Overall:
Greg Jones: 62-66
Caroline McCready: 62-66
Games this week:
Western Kentucky +4 at Jacksonville State
UNLV +3.5 at Boise State
Tulane -4 at Army
Iowa State +2.5 vs. Arizona State
Ohio +2.5 vs. Miami (Ohio)
Georgia +2.5 vs. Texas
Marshall +4 at Louisiana-Lafayette
Penn State +3.5 vs. Oregon
Clemson +2.5 vs. SMU