Published Dec 5, 2024
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's Meat Market: Week 15
Neal McCready  •  RebelGrove
Publisher

It's time for a Championship Week edition of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

As the big weekend of college title games arrives, Greg Jones and Caroline McCready and locked in a dead heat for the LB's Cup.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 4-6

Caroline McCready: 5-5

Overall:

Greg Jones: 62-66

Caroline McCready: 62-66

Games this week:

Western Kentucky +4 at Jacksonville State

UNLV +3.5 at Boise State

Tulane -4 at Army

Iowa State +2.5 vs. Arizona State

Ohio +2.5 vs. Miami (Ohio)

Georgia +2.5 vs. Texas

Marshall +4 at Louisiana-Lafayette

Penn State +3.5 vs. Oregon

Clemson +2.5 vs. SMU

