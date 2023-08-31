After three seasons, The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor is no longer.

Fear not, however, as a new rendition of the same show is making its debut on RebelGrove.com and MPW Digital.

Former spin instructor Campbell McCready, who defeated Jones in Season 3 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, is now in the early phases of her professional career. She has passed her prognosticating hat to her younger sister, Caroline, who is a dance instructor at Legacy Studio of the Performing Arts in Fayetteville, Ark.