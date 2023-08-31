News More News
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 1

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

After three seasons, The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor is no longer.

Fear not, however, as a new rendition of the same show is making its debut on RebelGrove.com and MPW Digital.

Former spin instructor Campbell McCready, who defeated Jones in Season 3 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, is now in the early phases of her professional career. She has passed her prognosticating hat to her younger sister, Caroline, who is a dance instructor at Legacy Studio of the Performing Arts in Fayetteville, Ark.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 0-0

Caroline McCready: 0-0

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 0-0

Caroline McCready: 0-0

This week's games:

Florida +6.5 at Utah

Colorado +20.5 at TCU

Virginia +28 at Tennesse

Ball State +26.5 at Kentucky

Massachusetts +37 at Auburn

Army -10 at ULM

New Mexico +38 at Texas A&M

South Carolina +2.5 vs. North Carolina

Middle Tennessee +37.5 at Alabama

LSU -2.5 vs. Florida State

