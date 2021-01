Parker Shearon lost her "burger bet" on an episode of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market, in November.

On Tuesday, Shearon made the trip to Oxford to pay up.

We should all be so lucky. Shearon's punishment: A filet burger and a smoky bacon burger from LBs Meat Market. The significance: It was the first burger Shearon, 20, had eaten in her life.

Here's the video: