The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Bowls

Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

Greg Jones and Campbell McCready make their predictions on the 2022-23 college football bowl season.

Standings 

Championship Week:

Greg Jones: 4-6

Campbell McCready: 5-5

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 61-81

Campbell McCready: 70-72

This year's bowl slate (starting with Saturday's games):

Cincinnati (pick) vs, Louisville

SMU -3.5 vs. BYU

Washington State +3 vs. Fresno State

Rice +7 vs. Southern Miss

Florida +10 vs. Oregon State

North Texas +10 vs. Boise State

Marshall -10 vs. Connecticut

Eastern Michigan +3.5 vs. San Jose State

Liberty +5 vs. Toledo

Western Kentucky +8 vs. South Alabama

Baylor -6.5 vs. Air Force

ULL +6.5 vs. Houston

Wake Forest -1 vs. Missouri

Middle Tennessee State +7 vs. San Diego State

New Mexico State +3 vs. Bowling Green

Georgia Southern -3.5 vs. Buffalo

Memphis -7 vs. Utah State

Coastal Carolina +10.5 vs. East Carolina

Wisconsin -3 vs. Oklahoma State

UCF +1 vs. Duke

Kansas +3 vs. Arkansas

Oregon -13.5 vs. North Carolina

Texas Tech +3 vs. Ole Miss

Syracuse +7 vs. Minnesota

Oklahoma +7.5 vs. Florida State

Texas -5.5 vs. Washington

Maryland -1.5 vs. North Carolina State

Pittsburgh +6.5 vs. UCLA

Notre Dame -2.5 vs, South Carolina

Ohio +1.5 vs. Wyoming

Tennessee +6.5 vs. Clemson

Iowa -2.5 vs. Kentucky

Alabama -3.5 vs. Kansas State

Michigan -8 vs. TCU

Georgia -6.5 vs. Ohio State

Mississippi State +2 vs. Illinois

LSU -10.5 vs. Purdue

USC -1.5 vs. Tulane

Utah -2.5 vs. Penn State

