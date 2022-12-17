The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Bowls
Greg Jones and Campbell McCready make their predictions on the 2022-23 college football bowl season.
Standings
Championship Week:
Greg Jones: 4-6
Campbell McCready: 5-5
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 61-81
Campbell McCready: 70-72
This year's bowl slate (starting with Saturday's games):
Cincinnati (pick) vs, Louisville
SMU -3.5 vs. BYU
Washington State +3 vs. Fresno State
Rice +7 vs. Southern Miss
Florida +10 vs. Oregon State
North Texas +10 vs. Boise State
Marshall -10 vs. Connecticut
Eastern Michigan +3.5 vs. San Jose State
Liberty +5 vs. Toledo
Western Kentucky +8 vs. South Alabama
Baylor -6.5 vs. Air Force
ULL +6.5 vs. Houston
Wake Forest -1 vs. Missouri
Middle Tennessee State +7 vs. San Diego State
New Mexico State +3 vs. Bowling Green
Georgia Southern -3.5 vs. Buffalo
Memphis -7 vs. Utah State
Coastal Carolina +10.5 vs. East Carolina
Wisconsin -3 vs. Oklahoma State
UCF +1 vs. Duke
Kansas +3 vs. Arkansas
Oregon -13.5 vs. North Carolina
Texas Tech +3 vs. Ole Miss
Syracuse +7 vs. Minnesota
Oklahoma +7.5 vs. Florida State
Texas -5.5 vs. Washington
Maryland -1.5 vs. North Carolina State
Pittsburgh +6.5 vs. UCLA
Notre Dame -2.5 vs, South Carolina
Ohio +1.5 vs. Wyoming
Tennessee +6.5 vs. Clemson
Iowa -2.5 vs. Kentucky
Alabama -3.5 vs. Kansas State
Michigan -8 vs. TCU
Georgia -6.5 vs. Ohio State
Mississippi State +2 vs. Illinois
LSU -10.5 vs. Purdue
USC -1.5 vs. Tulane
Utah -2.5 vs. Penn State