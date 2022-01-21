The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: NFL DR
Campbell McCready followed up an impressive bowl performance with a very strong round in the NFL Super Wildcard Weekend, taking a weekly title as solace in a lost season against LB's Meat Market's Greg Jones.
They're back this week for the NFL Divisional Playoffs, helping you make money.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 3-3
Campbell McCready: 5-1
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 106-68
Campbell McCready: 98-76
Games this week:
Cincinnati Bengals +3.5 at Tennessee Titans
San Francisco 49ers +6 at Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Rams +3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buffalo Bills +2.5 at Kansas City Chiefs