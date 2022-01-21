 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: NFL DR
The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: NFL DR

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Campbell McCready followed up an impressive bowl performance with a very strong round in the NFL Super Wildcard Weekend, taking a weekly title as solace in a lost season against LB's Meat Market's Greg Jones.

They're back this week for the NFL Divisional Playoffs, helping you make money.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 3-3

Campbell McCready: 5-1

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 106-68

Campbell McCready: 98-76

Games this week:

Cincinnati Bengals +3.5 at Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers +6 at Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams +3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills +2.5 at Kansas City Chiefs

