 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 10
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-04 15:50:33 -0500') }} football Edit

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 10

Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

Campbell McCready sought outside help last week on The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.

Her friend, Megan Zaves, had some great insight -- Get your grades up on get your guns up -- but the duo struggled.

LB's Meat Market butcher Greg Jones, meanwhile, didn't fare much better.

However, there's no quit in this contest. Instead, both Campbell and Greg press on towards another weekend of picks.

Standings

Last Week:

Campbell McCready: 3-7

Greg Jones: 4-6

For The Season:

Campbell McCready: 42-41

Greg Jones: 52-31

This week's games:

Army +2.5 vs. Air Force

Missouri +38 at Georgia

Liberty +9 at Ole Miss

Auburn +4 at Texas A&M

Mississippi State +5.5 at Arkansas

LSU +28.5 at Alabama

Tennessee +3 at Kentucky

Florida -19.5 at South Carolina

Texas +7 at Iowa State

USC +8 at Arizona State

{{ article.author_name }}