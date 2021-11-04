The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 10
Campbell McCready sought outside help last week on The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.
Her friend, Megan Zaves, had some great insight -- Get your grades up on get your guns up -- but the duo struggled.
LB's Meat Market butcher Greg Jones, meanwhile, didn't fare much better.
However, there's no quit in this contest. Instead, both Campbell and Greg press on towards another weekend of picks.
Standings
Last Week:
Campbell McCready: 3-7
Greg Jones: 4-6
For The Season:
Campbell McCready: 42-41
Greg Jones: 52-31
This week's games:
Army +2.5 vs. Air Force
Missouri +38 at Georgia
Liberty +9 at Ole Miss
Auburn +4 at Texas A&M
Mississippi State +5.5 at Arkansas
LSU +28.5 at Alabama
Tennessee +3 at Kentucky
Florida -19.5 at South Carolina
Texas +7 at Iowa State
USC +8 at Arizona State