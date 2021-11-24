 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 13
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-24 12:51:27 -0600') }} football

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 13

Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

Greg Jones continues his torrid hot streak last week, adding three games to his lead and improving to 30 games over .500 in his competition with Campbell McCready.

Both Jones and McCready are back this week, taking on 11 rivalry games, in this week's edition of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 8-4

Campbell McCready: 5-7

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 73-43

Campbell McCready: 59-57

Games This Week:

Ole Miss +1 at Mississippi State

Missouri +14 at Arkansas

Georgia -35 at Georgia Tech

Ohio State -7.5 at Michigan

Florida State +2 at Florida

Alabama -19.5 at Auburn

Vanderbilt +31 at Tennessee

Texas A&M -6.5 at LSU

Oklahoma +3.5 at Ohio State

Kentucky +2.5 at Louisville

Clemson -11.5 at South Carolina

