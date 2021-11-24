The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 13
Greg Jones continues his torrid hot streak last week, adding three games to his lead and improving to 30 games over .500 in his competition with Campbell McCready.
Both Jones and McCready are back this week, taking on 11 rivalry games, in this week's edition of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 8-4
Campbell McCready: 5-7
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 73-43
Campbell McCready: 59-57
Games This Week:
Ole Miss +1 at Mississippi State
Missouri +14 at Arkansas
Georgia -35 at Georgia Tech
Ohio State -7.5 at Michigan
Florida State +2 at Florida
Alabama -19.5 at Auburn
Vanderbilt +31 at Tennessee
Texas A&M -6.5 at LSU
Oklahoma +3.5 at Ohio State
Kentucky +2.5 at Louisville
Clemson -11.5 at South Carolina