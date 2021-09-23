 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 4
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-23 07:15:29 -0500') }} football Edit

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 4

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Greg Jones continued his tear of strong picks last week, extending his lead on Campbell McCready in Season 2 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

They're back this week for Week 4, picking a slate of Southeastern Conference games.

Standings 

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 6-3

Campbell McCready: 3-6

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 22-8

Campbell McCready: 16-14

Games this week:

Georgia -34 at Vanderbilt

Missouri -2.5 at Boston College

LSU -2.5 at Mississippi State

Texas A&M -5.5 vs. Arkansas (Arlington, Texas)

Georgia State +27 at Auburn

Tennessee +20 at Florida

Kentucky -5.5 at South Carolina

Southern Miss +45 at Alabama

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}