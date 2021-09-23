The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 4
Greg Jones continued his tear of strong picks last week, extending his lead on Campbell McCready in Season 2 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
They're back this week for Week 4, picking a slate of Southeastern Conference games.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 6-3
Campbell McCready: 3-6
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 22-8
Campbell McCready: 16-14
Games this week:
Georgia -34 at Vanderbilt
Missouri -2.5 at Boston College
LSU -2.5 at Mississippi State
Texas A&M -5.5 vs. Arkansas (Arlington, Texas)
Georgia State +27 at Auburn
Tennessee +20 at Florida
Kentucky -5.5 at South Carolina
Southern Miss +45 at Alabama