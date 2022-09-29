The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 5
Despite adding to her lead over LB's Meat Market's Greg Jones, Zen Studios spin instructor Campbell McCready fell ill this week.
Seasonal changes, exhaustion, a bug/virus or some combination thereof knocked her out of commission this week. With her on what my dad called the DL, I stepped in for the week to help.
My dad, who is also the host of this show, said this is my Lou Gehrig moment. He said I can Wally Pipp my big sister. To be honest, I have no idea what that means, but he writes the check, so I play along.
Greg and I predict the Southeastern Conference games this week and accommodate my dad's love for all things Iowa.
On to the picks.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 5-6
Campbell McCready: 6-5
Overall:
Greg Jones: 18-25
Campbell McCready: 21-22
This week's games:
No. 7 Kentucky +5.5 at No. 14 Ole Miss
No. 4 Michigan -10.5 at Iowa
Iowa State -3 at Kansas
No. 2 Alabama -15.5 at No. 20 Arkansas
No. 9 Oklahoma State +1.5 at No. 16 Baylor
No. 22 Wake Forest +4.5 at No. 23 Florida State
No. 17 Texas A&M +2 at Mississippi State
LSU -7 at Auburn
No. 1 Georgia -27 at Missouri
No. 10 North Carolina State +7 at No. 5 Clemson