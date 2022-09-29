News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-29 18:07:57 -0500') }} football Edit

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 5

Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

Despite adding to her lead over LB's Meat Market's Greg Jones, Zen Studios spin instructor Campbell McCready fell ill this week.

Seasonal changes, exhaustion, a bug/virus or some combination thereof knocked her out of commission this week. With her on what my dad called the DL, I stepped in for the week to help.

My dad, who is also the host of this show, said this is my Lou Gehrig moment. He said I can Wally Pipp my big sister. To be honest, I have no idea what that means, but he writes the check, so I play along.

Greg and I predict the Southeastern Conference games this week and accommodate my dad's love for all things Iowa.

On to the picks.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 5-6

Campbell McCready: 6-5

Overall:

Greg Jones: 18-25

Campbell McCready: 21-22

This week's games:

No. 7 Kentucky +5.5 at No. 14 Ole Miss

No. 4 Michigan -10.5 at Iowa

Iowa State -3 at Kansas

No. 2 Alabama -15.5 at No. 20 Arkansas

No. 9 Oklahoma State +1.5 at No. 16 Baylor

No. 22 Wake Forest +4.5 at No. 23 Florida State

No. 17 Texas A&M +2 at Mississippi State

LSU -7 at Auburn

No. 1 Georgia -27 at Missouri

No. 10 North Carolina State +7 at No. 5 Clemson

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}