 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 7
The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 7

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
After a horrific Week 5, Campbell McCready changed her strategies for Week 6.

That paid off, as she won the week with a strong performance.

Unfortunately for her, Greg Jones didn't lose much ground, but the race did tighten a little bit as both head into Week 7 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 6-3

Campbell McCready: 7-2

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 38-17

Campbell McCready: 29-26

This week's games:

Auburn +3.5 at No. 17 Arkansas

No. 12 Oklahoma State +5 at No. 25 Texas

No. 20 Florida -10 at LSU

No. 21 Texas A&M -8 at Missouri

Vanderbilt +19.5 at South Carolina

No. 11 Kentucky +22.5 at No. 1 Georgia

No. 5 Alabama -17.5 at Mississippi State

No. 13 Ole Miss -3 at Tennessee

No. 18 Arizona State -1 at Utah

