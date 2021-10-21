 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 8
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-21 07:09:52 -0500') }} football Edit

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 8

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Greg Jones returned to his dominant ways in Week 7, building a substantial lead in The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

They're back for a more diverse Week 8, as they step out of the SEC a good bit.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 6-3

Campbell McCready: 3-6

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 44-20

Campbell McCready: 32-32

This week's games:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff +51.5 vs. Arkansas (In Little Rock)

Wisconsin -3 at Purdue

Oklahoma State +7 at Iowa State

Oregon -3 at UCLA

LSU +10.5 at Ole Miss

Clemson +3.5 at Pittsburgh

Mississippi State -23 at Vanderbilt

Tennessee +27.5 at Alabama

South Carolina +21 at Texas A&M

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}