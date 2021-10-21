The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 8
Greg Jones returned to his dominant ways in Week 7, building a substantial lead in The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
They're back for a more diverse Week 8, as they step out of the SEC a good bit.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 6-3
Campbell McCready: 3-6
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 44-20
Campbell McCready: 32-32
This week's games:
Arkansas-Pine Bluff +51.5 vs. Arkansas (In Little Rock)
Wisconsin -3 at Purdue
Oklahoma State +7 at Iowa State
Oregon -3 at UCLA
LSU +10.5 at Ole Miss
Clemson +3.5 at Pittsburgh
Mississippi State -23 at Vanderbilt
Tennessee +27.5 at Alabama
South Carolina +21 at Texas A&M