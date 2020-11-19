 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 10
The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 10

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Campbell McCready added three games to her lead in Week 9 of The Butcher versus The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.

It's not too late for Greg Jones, but it might be time for the butcher to take some of his attention from his famous Lane Train Specials and put it on his picks for Week 10.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 4-5

Campbell McCready: 7-2

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 31-29

Campbell McCready: 37-23

Games this week:

Indiana +21 at Ohio State

Florida -31 at Vanderbilt

LSU +2 at Arkansas

Wisconsin -7 at Northwestern

Kentucky +30 at Alabama

Tennessee +10.5 at Auburn

Mississippi State +24 at Georgia

Oklahoma State +9.5 at Oklahoma

Missouri -5 at South Carolina

USC -3 at Utah

