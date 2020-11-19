RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 10

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 10
Campbell McCready added three games to her lead in Week 9 of The Butcher versus The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.
It's not too late for Greg Jones, but it might be time for the butcher to take some of his attention from his famous Lane Train Specials and put it on his picks for Week 10.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 4-5
Campbell McCready: 7-2
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 31-29
Campbell McCready: 37-23
Games this week:
Indiana +21 at Ohio State
Florida -31 at Vanderbilt
LSU +2 at Arkansas
Wisconsin -7 at Northwestern
Kentucky +30 at Alabama
Tennessee +10.5 at Auburn
Mississippi State +24 at Georgia
Oklahoma State +9.5 at Oklahoma
Missouri -5 at South Carolina
USC -3 at Utah