RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 12

Campbell McCready beat Parker Shearon last week, meaning her sorority sister/best friend will have to eat the first burger of her life sometime this month.

Greg Jones of LBs Meat Market will supply the beef for said burger, meaning young Ms. Shearon will never have a better burger than her first one.

On the betting front, McCready is on an ungodly run, one that defies all logic. Her victim is Jones, who now needs a miracle to win the football portion of this competition.