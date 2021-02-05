RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 19

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 19
We're arrived at the finish line for Season 1 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.
Campbell McCready of Zen Studios in Fayetteville, Ark., has already clinched the title over Greg Jones of LBs Meat Market in Oxford, so today, besides picking Super Bowl LV, we are talking game-day food and more.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 0-2
Campbell McCready: 0-2
For The Season:
Greg Jones 63-66
Campbell McCready: 75-54
Sunday's game
Kansas City Chiefs -3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla., CBS