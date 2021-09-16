 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 3
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-16 07:14:01 -0500') }} football

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 3

Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

Greg Jones extended his season-opening hot streak with a Week 2 win over Campbell McCready in The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

Of course, there's no time for Jones to rest on his laurels, not that he would even know how to rest on his laurels. The season rolls on Saturday, with McCready looking to make up ground.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 6-4

Campbell McCready: 5-5

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 16-5

Campbell McCready: 13-8

Games this week:

New Mexico +27.5 at Texas A&M

Alabama -15 at Florida

Georgia Southern +23.5 at Arkansas

Mississippi State -3 at Memphis

South Carolina +30.5 at Georgia

Auburn +6.5 at Penn State

Central Michigan +20.5 at LSU

Tulane +14 at Ole Miss

Stanford -11 at Vanderbilt

