The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 3
Greg Jones extended his season-opening hot streak with a Week 2 win over Campbell McCready in The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
Of course, there's no time for Jones to rest on his laurels, not that he would even know how to rest on his laurels. The season rolls on Saturday, with McCready looking to make up ground.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 6-4
Campbell McCready: 5-5
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 16-5
Campbell McCready: 13-8
Games this week:
New Mexico +27.5 at Texas A&M
Alabama -15 at Florida
Georgia Southern +23.5 at Arkansas
Mississippi State -3 at Memphis
South Carolina +30.5 at Georgia
Auburn +6.5 at Penn State
Central Michigan +20.5 at LSU
Tulane +14 at Ole Miss
Stanford -11 at Vanderbilt