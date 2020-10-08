RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 4

Greg Jones was a Vanderbilt cover away from a perfect 7-0 record last week.

Instead, the main man at LBs Meat Market went 6-1, pulling ahead of spin instructor/college sophomore Campbell McCready, who was 3-4 for the week. Campbell's Razorbacks did break a 20-game Southeastern Conference losing streak, as she predicted they would on Week 3 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.

There's a full slate of SEC games this weekend to get to, so here we go...