RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 7

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 7
After a disappointing week for both Greg Jones and Campbell McCready, they're back for another crack at predicting college football games.
Through six weeks, The Butcher and The Spin Instructor are all tied up.
So let's get to Week 7. Here are the games:
Georgia -14.5 at Kentucky
LSU -2 at Auburn
Ole Miss -18 at Vanderbilt
Mississippi State +32 at Alabama
Arkansas +10.5 at Texas A&M
Missouri +13 at Florida
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 2-5
Campbell McCready: 2-5
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 21-17
Campbell McCready: 21-17