 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 7
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-30 09:56:45 -0500') }} football Edit

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 7

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

After a disappointing week for both Greg Jones and Campbell McCready, they're back for another crack at predicting college football games.

Through six weeks, The Butcher and The Spin Instructor are all tied up.

So let's get to Week 7. Here are the games:

Georgia -14.5 at Kentucky

LSU -2 at Auburn

Ole Miss -18 at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State +32 at Alabama

Arkansas +10.5 at Texas A&M

Missouri +13 at Florida

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 2-5

Campbell McCready: 2-5

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 21-17

Campbell McCready: 21-17

