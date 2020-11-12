RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 9

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 9
Greg Jones' strategy was to deviate from his gut and chase wins. It backfired.
Instead, Campbell McCready padded her lead by two games going into Week 9 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.
Of course, there's plenty of time for Jones to close ground as the duo are back to predict a full slate of Southeastern Conference games.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 3-4
Campbell McCready: 5-2
Overall:
Greg Jones: 27-24
Campbell McCready: 30-21
Games this week:
Vanderbilt +17 at Kentucky
Indiana -7.5 at Michigan State
Illinois +6.5 at Rutgers
Notre Dame -13.5 at Boston College
USC -14 at Arizona
SMU +2.5 at Tulsa
Arkansas +16.5 at Florida
South Carolina +9.5 at Ole Miss
Utah -3.5 at UCLA