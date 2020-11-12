 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 9
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 09:51:16 -0600') }} football Edit

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 9

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Greg Jones' strategy was to deviate from his gut and chase wins. It backfired.

Instead, Campbell McCready padded her lead by two games going into Week 9 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.

Of course, there's plenty of time for Jones to close ground as the duo are back to predict a full slate of Southeastern Conference games.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 3-4

Campbell McCready: 5-2

Overall:

Greg Jones: 27-24

Campbell McCready: 30-21

Games this week:

Vanderbilt +17 at Kentucky

Indiana -7.5 at Michigan State

Illinois +6.5 at Rutgers

Notre Dame -13.5 at Boston College

USC -14 at Arizona

SMU +2.5 at Tulsa

Arkansas +16.5 at Florida

South Carolina +9.5 at Ole Miss

Utah -3.5 at UCLA

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}