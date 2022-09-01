News More News
football

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor: Week 1

Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

RebelGrove.com and MPW Digital are proud to present Season 3 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

After losing in Season 1, LB's Meat Market's Greg Jones rebounded with a resounding victory in Season 2, evening his record against Zen Studio's spin instructor Campbell McCready.

They're back for a third season, ready to pick every Southeastern Conference game and more, all the way to the Super Bowl in early February.

Games this week:

Ball State +32.5 at Tennessee

La. Tech +19 at Missouri

Sam Houston No Line at Texas A&M

Oregon +17 vs. Georgia

Cincinnati +6.5 at Arkansas

Troy +21.5 at Ole Miss

Utah -2.5 at Florida

Miami (Ohio) +18 at Kentucky

Mercer No Line at Auburn

Elon No Line at Vanderbilt

Utah State +38.5 at Alabama

Memphis +16 at Mississippi State

Georgia State +13 at South Carolina

Florida State +3.5 vs. LSU

