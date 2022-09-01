The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor: Week 1
RebelGrove.com and MPW Digital are proud to present Season 3 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
After losing in Season 1, LB's Meat Market's Greg Jones rebounded with a resounding victory in Season 2, evening his record against Zen Studio's spin instructor Campbell McCready.
They're back for a third season, ready to pick every Southeastern Conference game and more, all the way to the Super Bowl in early February.
Games this week:
Ball State +32.5 at Tennessee
La. Tech +19 at Missouri
Sam Houston No Line at Texas A&M
Oregon +17 vs. Georgia
Cincinnati +6.5 at Arkansas
Troy +21.5 at Ole Miss
Utah -2.5 at Florida
Miami (Ohio) +18 at Kentucky
Mercer No Line at Auburn
Elon No Line at Vanderbilt
Utah State +38.5 at Alabama
Memphis +16 at Mississippi State
Georgia State +13 at South Carolina
Florida State +3.5 vs. LSU